Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9 Switch: Great League In Oct 2021

GO Battle League, Pokémon GO's PVP platform, switches over its Season Nine offerings today. Now that a full run of all Leagues has completed, GO Battle League will cycle through once again. The current Master League, Master League Classic, and Little Jungle Cup will wrap up at 1 PM Pacific with Great League returning. Let's get into the details of this Pokémon GO switch-up.

Here is the schedule for the current run of Great League and associated cups in Pokémon GO:

Oct 11 – Oct 25 Great League Halloween Cup (begins Oct 15)

The Halloween Cup will actually transfer over to the next run as well, straddling the current rotation and this next one:

Oct 25 – Nov 8 Ultra League UL Premier Classic Halloween Cup (ends Nov 2)

Here are the details for the Halloween Cup in Pokémon GO:

Halloween Cup Pokémon must be at or below 1,500 CP to enter. Only Poison-, Bug-, Ghost-, Dark-, and Fairy-type Pokémon are permitted.

Now, the rest of GO Battle League Season Nine's schedule has been posted as well. Here is what can be expected:

November 8 until November 22 Master League* Master League Premier Classic* Special Cup: Players' Choice* * 3× Stardust from win rewards (this does not include end of set rewards)

November 22 until November 29 Great League Ultra League Master League



There will be no GO Battle Days offered in Pokémon GO in October 2021 during the current Master League cups. The next GO Battle Day will be on November 1st. PvP fans can look forward to breakdowns of the Top 20 species and moves to use coming to Bleeding Cool. Every time a new cup goes live, you can expect Bleeding Cool to break down the new and updated rankings for each League. Over the next couple of days, stay tuned to learn the meta of not only Great League but also the Halloween Cup.