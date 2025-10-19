Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Tales of Transformation, Wild Area

Pokémon GO Brings Back Necrozma, Shadow Lugia, & Shadow Ho-Oh

Pokémon GO gears up for the next Wild Area event with the Into the Wild event which features a new Silver Bottle Cap and more.

Pokémon GO has announced a major event, titled Into the Wild, which will lead into Wild Area 2025. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Into the Wild event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Monday, November 10, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, November 14, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

New Pokémon: No new species will be released during this event.

Shiny release: No new Shinies will be released during this event.

No new Shinies will be released during this event. Wild Spawns: Alolan Rattata (can be Shiny), Sableye (can be Shiny), Carvanha (can be Shiny), Purrloin (can be Shiny), Cottonee (can be Shiny), Scraggy (can be Shiny), Spritzee (can be Shiny), Swirlix (can be Shiny), Carbink (can be Shiny), Nickit, and Fidough.

Event bonuses: The Remote Raid limit will increase to 30 from Monday, November 10, to Friday, November 14, 2025. There will be no limit on Remote Raids from Saturday, November 15, to Sunday, November 16, 2025. You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration. Featured Attacks for Pokémon caught during the event: Tapu Koko will know the Charged Attack Nature's Madness. Tapu Lele will know the Charged Attack Nature's Madness. Tapu Bulu will know the Charged Attack Nature's Madness. Tapu Fini will know the Charged Attack Nature's Madness. An event-exclusive Special Background will be available randomly for Pokémon caught from Five-Star Raids. Field Research: Encounters with event-themed Pokémon and other rewards. GO Pass with Deluxe options, including an encounter with Cresselia and a Silver Bottle Cap that will allow Trainers to Hyper Train a Pokémon.

Raids: Five-Star Shadow Raids: Monday, November 10 Shadow Lugia (can be Shiny) Shadow Ho-Oh (can be Shiny) Five-Star Raids: Tuesday, November 11 Tapu Koko (can be Shiny) Tapu Lele (can be Shiny) Five-Star Raids: Wednesday, November 12 Dusk Mane Necrozma (can be Shiny) Five-Star Raids: Thursday, November 13 Tapu Bulu (can be Shiny) Tapu Fini (can be Shiny) Five-Star Raids: Friday, November 14 Dawn Wings Necrozma (can be Shiny) Niantic notes the following about these features, which will include daily Raid Hours: The following Pokémon will appear in raids and Shadow Raids. Pokémon appearing in five-star raids will also be featured in a Raid Hour from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time for one day each on the following schedule. In addition to encountering Necrozma and receiving the typical raid rewards, Trainers will obtain Solar Fusion Energy or Lunar Fusion Energy from Dusk Mane Necrozma or Dawn Wings Necrozma raids, respectively.

Max Battles: One-Star Max Battles: Ralts (can be Shiny) Three-Star Max Battles: Sableye (can be Shiny) Four-Star Max Battles: Amped Form Toxtricity (can be Shiny) and Low Key Form Toxtricity (can be Shiny)

Event Ticket: A $4.99 event ticket will be available in the in-game shop. Niantic writes: "A ticket called Ready for the Wild will be available for purchase from November 10 at 10:00 a.m. to November 14 at 6:00 p.m. local time. For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll receive event-exclusive Timed Research. Rewards include encounters with Dynamax Ralts, Dynamax Sableye, and other event-themed Pokémon, plus premium items including a Max Mushroom, Premium Battle Passes, and TMs. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

Event Ticket: A $4.99 event ticket will be available in the in-game shop. Niantic writes:

