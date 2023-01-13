Pokémon GO Delivers Noibat Community Day In February 2023 If you missed the chance to catch Shiny Noibat in previous events, Pokémon GO February 2023 Community Day will give you a second chance.

Niantic has announced Noibat Community Day for February 2023, bringing this rare Flying/Dragon-type Pokémon to the masses. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for the Noibat-themed February 2023 Community Day in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, February 5, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, February 5, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Pokémon feature: Noibat, a Pokémon that is usually exceptionally rare even in events in which it is featured.

Noibat, a Pokémon that is usually exceptionally rare even in events in which it is featured. Special Community Day Move: Evolving Noibat to the Noivern will get it the Normal-type attack Boomburst. Boomburst has 150 power in Trainer Battles and 140 power in Gyms and Raids.

Evolving Noibat to the Noivern will get it the Normal-type attack Boomburst. Boomburst has 150 power in Trainer Battles and 140 power in Gyms and Raids. Community Day Ticketed Research : There will be a $1 USD Special Research storyline titled "Abundant Noise" that can be found in the in-game Pokémon GO shop.

: There will be a $1 USD Special Research storyline titled "Abundant Noise" that can be found in the in-game Pokémon GO shop. Noibat Community Day bonuses: The Community Day bonuses this time around include: Triple Stardust for catching Pokémon Double Candy for catching Pokémon Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. One additional Special Trade can be made, for a maximum of two for the day. Double the chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Niantic says, "Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!" No surprise here, though: Noibat will spawn up to five times from GO Snapshots. Trades made during the event will require 50% less Stardust. Stickers from spinning Stops and opening Gifts

The Community Day bonuses this time around include: Bonus Raid Battles after Community Day: Timing: Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time Feature Pokémon: Noibat. This breaks from tradition, as generally, the second stage of three-stage evolutionary lines features in these raids. Because Noibat only evolves once, Noibat is the first time that a Shiny-capable, basic-level Pokémon will be featured in these Tier Four raids. Niantic writes: "After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on special four-star Raid Battles. Claiming victory in one of these raids will cause more Noibat to appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes! Once you successfully complete a four-star Raid Battle against Noibat, more will appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes. If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one!" This is actually a bit better than when the evolved form is featured in raids, as now the raid encounter itself can also be Shiny.

