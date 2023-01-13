Pokémon GO Delivers Noibat Community Day In February 2023
If you missed the chance to catch Shiny Noibat in previous events, Pokémon GO February 2023 Community Day will give you a second chance.
Niantic has announced Noibat Community Day for February 2023, bringing this rare Flying/Dragon-type Pokémon to the masses. Let's get into the details.
Here are the full details for the Noibat-themed February 2023 Community Day in Pokémon GO:
- Date and time: Sunday, February 5, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time
- Pokémon feature: Noibat, a Pokémon that is usually exceptionally rare even in events in which it is featured.
- Special Community Day Move: Evolving Noibat to the Noivern will get it the Normal-type attack Boomburst. Boomburst has 150 power in Trainer Battles and 140 power in Gyms and Raids.
- Community Day Ticketed Research: There will be a $1 USD Special Research storyline titled "Abundant Noise" that can be found in the in-game Pokémon GO shop.
- Noibat Community Day bonuses: The Community Day bonuses this time around include:
- Triple Stardust for catching Pokémon
- Double Candy for catching Pokémon
- Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.
- One additional Special Trade can be made, for a maximum of two for the day.
- Double the chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.
- Niantic says, "Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!" No surprise here, though: Noibat will spawn up to five times from GO Snapshots.
- Trades made during the event will require 50% less Stardust.
- Stickers from spinning Stops and opening Gifts
- Bonus Raid Battles after Community Day:
- Timing: Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time
- Feature Pokémon: Noibat. This breaks from tradition, as generally, the second stage of three-stage evolutionary lines features in these raids. Because Noibat only evolves once, Noibat is the first time that a Shiny-capable, basic-level Pokémon will be featured in these Tier Four raids.
- Niantic writes: "After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on special four-star Raid Battles. Claiming victory in one of these raids will cause more Noibat to appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes! Once you successfully complete a four-star Raid Battle against Noibat, more will appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes. If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one!" This is actually a bit better than when the evolved form is featured in raids, as now the raid encounter itself can also be Shiny.