Pokémon GO Doubles Up On Eevee Community Day Classic

Eevee Community Day Classic will expand the Shiny hunt to a full weekend worth of catching and evolving this fan-favorite in Pokémon GO.

Article Summary Eevee Community Day Classic returns to Pokémon GO for a full weekend, July 5–6, 2025, 2–5 p.m. local time.

Eevee and all Eeveelutions get special moves, with easier evolution requirements active for one week.

Special $1.99 Research and exclusive Timed Research reward encounters with unique and Shiny Eevee forms.

Enjoy boosted wild Eevee spawns, 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance, three-hour Lures and Incense, and themed Field Research.

If you missed the first Eevee Community Day, now is your chance to rake in the Eeveelutions in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details for the next Community Day Classic event.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Community Day Classic event for July 2025 which will feature Eevee:

Date and time: Saturday, July 5, and Sunday, July 6, 2025 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Saturday, July 5, and Sunday, July 6, 2025 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Featured Pokémon: Eevee makes its return to Pokémon GO with another Community Day feature. Like the first time Eevee was the focus of a Community Day, this is a full weekend event. This is designed to help Trainers obtain all of Eevee's many evolutions. The many Community Day attacks of all the Eeveelutions will be featured again. Evolve Eevee into any of its Evolutions between the beginning of the event and Saturday, July 12, at 10:00 p.m. local time, and that Pokémon will know a featured attack: Eevee caught or hatched during this time will know the Charged Attack Last Resort. Vaporeon will know the Charged Attack Scald. Jolteon will know the Charged Attack Zap Cannon. Flareon will know the Charged Attack Superpower. Espeon will know the Charged Attack Shadow Ball. Umbreon will know the Charged Attack Psychic. Leafeon will know the Fast Attack Bullet Seed. Glaceon will know the Charged Attack Water Pulse. Sylveon will know the Charged Attack Psyshock.

Eevee makes its return to Pokémon GO with another Community Day feature. Like the first time Eevee was the focus of a Community Day, this is a full weekend event. This is designed to help Trainers obtain all of Eevee's many evolutions. The many Community Day attacks of all the Eeveelutions will be featured again. Community Day Special Research Storyline: This $1.99 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Eevee Community Day Classic–exclusive Special Research from Saturday, July 5, at 2:00 p.m. local time to Sunday, July 6, at 5:00 p.m. local time. Complete this research for even more rewards, including one Premium Battle Pass, one Rare Candy XL, additional encounters with Eevee and its Evolutions, and three encounters with Eevee that have a Delightful Days Special Background. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live! Don't forget: you can now purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.* To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal and will not feature a story."

This $1.99 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Community Day Special Background Timed Research: Niantic writes: "Keep the Community Day fun going with a Timed Research opportunity that will last for a week following the event! Trainers that log in during July Community Day Classic (Saturday, July 5, and Sunday, July 6, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time on both days) will receive Timed Research that awards an encounter with an Eevee that has a Delightful Days–themed Special Background. You'll even have an increased chance to encounter Shiny Eevee when you complete these research tasks! Don't forget, Trainers, during the week following the event, you can evolve Eevee into any of its Evolutions, and that Pokémon will know a special attack!! Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time."

Niantic writes: Event bonuses: Limited-time Evolution requirement: Evolve Eevee into Espeon after exploring 1 km with Eevee as your buddy. This Evolution requirement will return to the usual requirement on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time. Limited-time Evolution requirement: Evolve Eevee into Umbreon after exploring 1 km with Eevee as your buddy. This Evolution requirement will return to the usual requirement on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time. Limited-time Evolution requirement: Evolve Eevee into Sylveon after earning seven hearts with Eevee as your buddy. This Evolution requirement will return to the usual requirement on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time. Eevee will appear more frequently in the wild. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one! 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. GO Snapshot photobombs PokéStop Showcases featuring Eevee. Field Research: July Community Day Classic–themed Field Research will be available! Catch Eevee to earn rewards such as Stardust, Great Balls, additional encounters with Eevee, and more! If you GO out and explore with your community, you may even find Field Research that leads to encounters with Eevee that have Delightful Days–themed Special Backgrounds—if you're lucky!



