Pokémon GO Event Review: 2021 Holiday Event Part 2

As 2021 wraps up, so too does the second part of Pokémon GO's 2021 Holiday Event. Every year, the Holiday Event is one of the most anticipated offerings of the game's rotation, so let's see if this year's finished up as strong as it started.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

If it ain't broke: Largely, this event kept all of the features of the fun and light first part of the 2021 Holiday Event active. All of the costumed Pokémon in the wild and raids remained there, giving players a shot at Shiny Holiday Glaceon and Shiny Holiday Spheal. (Both of these matched their Pokémon Center holiday plushies, which was a cute touch.) The major difference was that Alolan Sandshrew was replaced by Alolan Vulpix. This was a great move, as it saw the game essentially enrich an already strong event in its second part rather than unnecessarily trying to spin a whole different offering into the mix.

Bergmite: Bergmite was relatively rare in the wild. Not so rare that it was difficult to obtain, which would have put this in the "didn't work" section, but rare enough that it felt like a little win when it popped up on your map.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Nothing!: Simply put, I don't see a major route that Niantic could take that would have improved this event. We had Shinies to hunt, a new species to farm Candy for, and a solid raid feature with Shiny-capable Kyurem. As far as Holiday Events, this one easily beats 2020's misstep and stands up with the best that the game has delivered.

Overall

This was a strong way to close out a rocky year of Pokémon GO gameplay, delivering holiday-themed fun for a good stretch of time. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool all through 2022 for comprehensive coverage on all things Pokémon.