Pokémon GO Event Review: 2022 World Championships Event

The 2022 Pokémon World Championships tie-in event is now wrapping up in Pokémon GO. Let's see how this battle-themed event fit into the summer's festivities.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Listen, I'll always take a new Costumed Pikachu. Niantic's reliance on costumes is often criticized, but I personally love it. It's a way to add content to the game without giving us a constant avalanche of new releases and Shiny drops, leaving nothing for the future. I totally get it. However, keeping this Pikachu relegated to raids only was such an unusual move. I would've preferred it as a wild spawn, as it would've been the only interesting spawn for the event. Galarian Farfetch'd raids: These raids made sense! Galarian Farfetch'd has a boosted, raid/Egg-only Shiny rate and is next to never in raids, so this actually gave us something to do this week. My one quibble is that these were far too rare.

These raids made sense! Galarian Farfetch'd has a boosted, raid/Egg-only Shiny rate and is next to never in raids, so this actually gave us something to do this week. My one quibble is that these were far too rare. Battling Trainers at stops: I'd love to see this more, and I appreciate any event that does it. That said, there needs to be a better indicator of which stops have a trainer rather than a slight vibration. Why not turn them, say, green the way Rocket Stops turn black?

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

This event had some of the driest spawns all year. The focus on Fighting-types that have been largely common encounters and frequent event features made this event a slog. Seeing Croagunk every now and then was fine, but there was virtually nothing to hunt in the wild unless you missed many, many events. Many small flaws build toward a bad event: Every positive aspect of the event had a major drawback. Pikachu being raid-only, Galarian Farfetch'd raids being rare, and trainer battles being difficult to spot made this event more annoying than anything else.

Overall

I hate to say it, but I'll be happy when it's over. Let's come with our a-game next time we step into the ring, Pokémon GO.