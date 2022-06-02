Pokémon GO Event Review: Alola To Alola Celebration 2022

This past week, the Alola to Alola event wrapped up the Season of Alola in Pokémon GO. Did it end with a climactic grace note or peter out?

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Alolan Marowak : The only truly new content in this event was a small aspect of Cubone's evolution. Normally, Alolan Marowak can only be caught, as Cubone usually evolves into standard Marowak. However, this event allowed us to evolve Cubone into Alolan Marowak. The great part about this is that by doing this, Niantic unlocked Shadow Alolan Marowak and Shiny Shadow Alolan Marowak in Pokémon GO. Because Shadows are non-tradeable, this makes this version of Marowak exclusive to those who acted during the event.

: The only truly new content in this event was a small aspect of Cubone's evolution. Normally, Alolan Marowak can only be caught, as Cubone usually evolves into standard Marowak. However, this event allowed us to evolve Cubone into Alolan Marowak. The great part about this is that by doing this, Niantic unlocked Shadow Alolan Marowak and Shiny Shadow Alolan Marowak in Pokémon GO. Because Shadows are non-tradeable, this makes this version of Marowak exclusive to those who acted during the event. A solid chance for casual trainers to catch up: I love how Niantic cycles through events and raid bosses, allowing casual trainers or lapsed players the chance to catch up with the hardcore playerbase. This event was pretty much a "You missed the Season of Alola? This is everything we did."

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Nothing for active players: Unfortunately, this event didn't follow through on the other half of why Niantic normally is great at catching players up. Pokémon GO normally offers a mix of returning content and new content to keep both sections of their playerbase happy. This time around, the Cubone evolution quirk, which can be exploited successfully in less than one minute, was the only new content offered. This proved an especially strange way to close out an entire season of gameplay.

Overall

While it could be a case of Niantic not wanting to tire out players ahead of Pokémon GO Fest 2022, the Alola to Alola event left nothing for active players to grind for. A species drop or even a reveal of Rockruff's third Lycanroc form could have added to this event, but as is, it was an undeniably weird week of gameplay.