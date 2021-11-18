Pokémon GO Event Review: BDSP Celebration Part One

The first part of the current two-part Pokémon GO event has wrapped up. This Sinnoh-focused event celebrates the release of the new Nintendo Switch games, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, with the first half focusing on Brilliant Diamond and the current and final half switching to Shining Pearl. Did Niantic do the release of these highly anticipated games justice with this tie-in event? Let's take a look at the content offered during Part One to determine if Sinnoh was given its proper respect.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Raids: Raids weren't the best aspect of this event but I'm putting them here because raids have been trending as the worst aspects of other recent events. We finally got a strong rotation with dynamic choices that trainers would want to raid for a host of different reasons!

Raids weren't the best aspect of this event but I'm putting them here because raids have been trending as the worst aspects of other recent events. We finally got a strong rotation with dynamic choices that trainers would want to raid for a host of different reasons! Costume Pokémon: We got the Sinnoh Starters with Lucas's hat in the wild and with Dawn's hat in tasks, with a planned switch for Part Two. Three new Shinies to hunt? Bring it on.

We got the Sinnoh Starters with Lucas's hat in the wild and with Dawn's hat in tasks, with a planned switch for Part Two. Three new Shinies to hunt? Bring it on. Eggs: Wow. Mime Jr. in Eggs worldwide and it's not even being treated as a major aspect of the event? For the first time since what feels like early 2020, Niantic seems… generous!

Wow. Mime Jr. in Eggs worldwide and it's not even being treated as a major aspect of the event? For the first time since what feels like early 2020, Niantic seems… generous! Spawns: Overall, the spawns were strong. Buizel and Larvitar were pretty common and the Costumed Starters spawned at a fair rate.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Length: Two days? Come on. Each half of the event should've been given five days for trainers to take full advantage. This is a major flaw in an otherwise amazing event.

Overall

While far too short, the first part of the Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Celebration event in Pokémon GO is one of the game's strongest offerings of the year thanks to strong spawns, Shinies to hunt, and global Mime Jr.