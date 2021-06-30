Pokémon GO Event Review: Bidoof Breakout 2021

The Bidoof Breakout is wrapping up in Pokémon GO. Did this meme-inspired event work, or did it leave players wanting more?

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Bidoof: The truth is, Bidoof was the event. We had a Shiny release event that leaned hard into the meme, and it was fun. As a fun and light event, it didn't offer very much in the way of diverse content, but let's be real. We knew what we were getting. Endless Bidoof.

Structure: Starting off with fewer Bidoofs and ramping it up as we got further into the event was fun. The one thing I'd change, though, is the number of Bidoof. We started out with a barely noticeable presence. If we started with a decent amount and ramped up to a hilarious presence, I think the structure would've been even more fun.

Galarian Zigzagoon in raids again: We've been getting a lot of Galarian Ziggy raids recently, which is a pleasant surprise. Niantic has been known to release a Shiny-capable raid boss, like Galarian Ponyta and Rufflet, only to feature them for their release event and then remove them from raids. Zigzagoon, on the contrary, has been quite available since its Luminous Legends Y release.

Hilarious and memorable. It's nice to see the game, after so many years, be self-aware and get a little silly.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

It stood alone: The Bidoof Breakout stood alone as the only event to really give us something new this month. The entire month of June felt like in-between events or low-key offerings like this, with this fun but limited event being the most hyped attraction of the month. It's not that the Bidoof Breakout failed Pokémon GO. Not at all. It's more that Pokémon GO failed the Bidoof Breakout by leaving it to carry the weight of an otherwise boring June 2021.

Overall

The Bidoof Breakout itself was great, but comparing June 2021 in Pokémon GO to the intensely exciting June 2020 build-up to GO Fest left me nostalgic for a time when it seems Niantic was keyed into making this a fun and engaging game on a consistent basis rather than constantly slow build to blockbuster events.