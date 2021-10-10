Pokémon GO Event Review: Duskull Community Day

Was Duskull a worthy choice for Pokémon GO Community Day? Let's look back at the good, the bad, and the spooky of yesterday's event.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Theme: I like Niantic theming the Community Day to Spooky Season to build toward this month's Halloween Event. Even if you weren't hyped about Duskull, I think it was fun seeing the screen flooded with Ghost-types.

I like Niantic theming the Community Day to Spooky Season to build toward this month's Halloween Event. Even if you weren't hyped about Duskull, I think it was fun seeing the screen flooded with Ghost-types. Free Sinnoh Stones: I also give points for helping Pokémon GO fans who may need Sinnoh Stones. There was a bonus, free Timed Research which yielded enough Sinnoh Stones to evolve three Duskull all the way up.

I also give points for helping Pokémon GO fans who may need Sinnoh Stones. There was a bonus, free Timed Research which yielded enough Sinnoh Stones to evolve three Duskull all the way up. Duskull: This honestly could've gone either way for me. Duskull is a fine choice. What works for Duskull is that while it's not rare, it's also not incredibly common. During Halloween events, I find that it is less common than Gastly, equally common as Shuppet, and way more common than Yamask and Litwick. It's a middle-of-the-road rarity Pokémon and Niantic have already doubled down on the Community Day changes, the main one being that a Community Day can now be given to a species that has already had it's Shiny released. This may be hard for some Pokémon GO trainers to grapple with, but the scales have changed for Community Day. This is no longer something to hold against the event as I did in previous reviews, as it is now clear that this is how Community Day will be going forward: species with their Shiny forms out with a rare new Shiny release thrown in here and there. Of everything we could've gotten, Duskull? Not too bad.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Excitement: Overall… Community Day lacks the hype of the past. This isn't a critique of this day in particular, but Niantic should work toward finding new things to add to Community Day to enrich it to prevent this nerfed monthly event from going stale.

Overall

Duskull isn't that bad of a choice for a Community Day with no new Shiny release. With Niantic intent on redefining Pokémon GO Community Day, this was one of the overall better offerings this year.