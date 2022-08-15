Pokémon GO Event Review: Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day

Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day went down this past weekend in Pokémon GO. Was this event worth playing, or was it skippable? Let's get into it.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

A strong choice: Overall, Galarian Zigzagoon was one of the best Community Day choices in a long time. I say overall here because I normally don't love when we get a Community Day for a species that has already had a Shiny release, but Galarian Zigzagoon is not a species that can be easily Shiny hunted. Because of this, I compare Galarian Zigzagoon's Community Day feature more to a Gible Community Day or Deino Community Day due to its rarity, rather than, say, a Machop or Magikarp Community Day, as those were flops.

Overall, Galarian Zigzagoon was one of the best Community Day choices in a long time. I say overall here because I normally don't love when we get a Community Day for a species that has already had a Shiny release, but Galarian Zigzagoon is not a species that can be easily Shiny hunted. Because of this, I compare Galarian Zigzagoon's Community Day feature more to a Gible Community Day or Deino Community Day due to its rarity, rather than, say, a Machop or Magikarp Community Day, as those were flops. Bonuses: The bonuses remain strong. While I know some players miss the six-hour Community Days, the bonuses that we are getting instead of those seem to genuinely enrich the gameplay. If we are going to continue getting multiple bonuses per Community Day, I'll gladly keep playing the full three hours.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Ultra Unlock bonuses: While this isn't necessarily something that took away from the event, Ultra Unlock bonuses are meant to enrich events. It felt like nothing was different here, though. An extra trade is cool, but look at how much the Ultra Unlock content enriched other events? I wouldn't have personally marketed this as a part of Ultra Unlock, as events with Ultra Unlock features tend to be incredible standouts. I would've understood if, say, Ultra Unlock added another move for Zigzagoon the way that we have seen Community Days with both Fast and Charged special attacks or, say, if it made the standard Zigzagoon available through special Timed Research with a Community Day Shiny rate.

Overall

Another strong Community Day that helped to bring the hype back to what was once the most hyped Pokémon GO event around.