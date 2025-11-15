Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Mega Cat Studios, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Retro, MAGFest

MAGFest Reveals Indie Retro Homebrew Showcase Finalists

The 20 finalists for the Indie Retro Homebrew Showcase have been announced, set to be showcased during MAGFest 2026 this January

MAGFest and Indie Retro, in partnership with Mega Cat Studios, have announced the finalists for the next Indie Retro Homebrew Showcase. Those who are fans of old-school gaming and quirky indie titles created in someone's garage and/or basement will be thrilled to check out the 20 finalists, which will be on display at the festival from January 8 to 11, 2026. We have the full list below and a trailer above showing them off ahead of the event two months from now.

MAGFest 2026 – Indie Retro Homebrew Showcase Finalists

Celebrating its eighth year, MAGFest's Indie Retro Homebrew Showcase embraces the dedication and creativity of the homebrew community. The event features a CRT-filled gaming area where players can go hands-on with a massive assortment of new and exciting experiences for their favorite retro consoles. The Indie Retro Homebrew Showcase, which previously featured indie standouts such as Vengeance Hunters, Cronela's Mansion, and Former Dawn, among many others, showcases the awe-inspiring creativity and passion of the homebrew community and their commitment to bringing unforgettable new experiences to retro hardware.

Light From Within (Atarath Games, NES)

Razing Core (Badcomputer, Master System)

Gb BBS 95 (Beatscribe, Game Boy)

Halcyon (Bite the Chili Productions, NES)

The Mariana Sequence (CrazyGroupTrio, NES)

Chibi Monster Brawl (Dale Coop Studio, NES)

Wicked Plague (LocusMotion, Game Boy Color)

Kero Kero Cowboy (MetagameMike, Game Boy Color)

Batty Zabella 2 XOXO XMAS (Ice Cold Blood, Game Boy)

Metal Canary (Luiz Nai, Dreamcast)

Diggy Diggy Mole (Novasplore Games, NES)

Black Tower Enigma (Ogre Pixel, Game Boy Color)

Tactus (Phonorail LLC, NES)

The Adventures of Panzer: Frontiers (Pixel Craft Games, NES)

NightVein (Retro Hammer, Genesis)

The Nyanja! (SaruPro, PC Engine)

The Halls of Talamh Domhain (Sleepy Bits Games, NES)

Trasmoz Legends (Volcano Bytes, NES)

Gas Station Story (enzi, Game Boy Color)

Sword of the Apocalypse (Versão LTDA, Genesis)

Friday at Ours (Kleiner Bubak, Game Boy Color)

