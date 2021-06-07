Pokémon GO Event Review: Gible Community Day

Yesterday, Pokémon GO carried out something that many trainers had believed was a pipe dream. Yesterday… Gible Community Day finally happened. After years of stringing out Gible as a Pokémon rarer than a Shiny, then releasing its own Shiny and using it as a dangling carrot in raids and Eggs through all of 2020 and half of 2021, the day finally happened, allowing the masses to get a chance at Shiny Gible. Did this day live up to the hype?

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Gible: If something happens in Pokémon GO, a portion of the fanbase will complain about it. Don't get it twisted, though. Gible Community Day had been expected since Niantic developed a pattern of pseudo-Legendary Community Days way back when, and this felt like they were finally making good on what seemed like a shattered promise. Gible is a terrific Pokémon, an incredible Shiny, and its ultimate evolution of Garchomp is one of the most useful Pokémon in the game both as a Dragon-type and a Ground-type. When looking back at Community Days that combine great Shinies with relevance and fun, this will be right up there with the first Charmander, Larvitar, Bagon, and Beldum. To me, it may just be the best in the history of the game.

The Research: These continue to be worth the $1 USD and more. I appreciate the Rocket Radar most of all in these, but the multiple IV-floor Gible encounters were also appreciated.

These continue to be worth the $1 USD and more. I appreciate the Rocket Radar most of all in these, but the multiple IV-floor Gible encounters were also appreciated. The bonus: XP! Niantic's introduction of Levels 41 – 50 in Pokémon GO has made XP relevant again, and this event was a no-brainer. Running Lucky Eggs through the whole event and catching like Ash himself paid off very well.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Nothing. Community Days have been hit or miss since 2020, but this was all hit.

Overall

Gible Community Day will go down as a historic moment in Pokémon GO, and will hopefully set the pattern once more for future pseudo-Legendaries to come.

So… Deino. It looks like you're going to be the next Shiny Niantic dangles over our heads all year. All good… as long as we can expect a Community Day like this.