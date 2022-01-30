Pokémon GO Event Review: Power Plant Part Two

Pokémon GO had a fairly strong Power Plant Part One event led by the release of Helioptile. Part Two of the event switched focus to Team GO Rocket. Did this improve or take away from the final offering of January 2022?

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Team GO Rocket content: I always look forward to Team GO Rocket waves. This time around, we got a slate of new Shadows, new Shiny-capable Shadows with a change-up to the Team GO Rocket Leader line-ups, and the capability to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokémon during the event. All of it made for a strong Rocket rotation.

I always look forward to Team GO Rocket waves. This time around, we got a slate of new Shadows, new Shiny-capable Shadows with a change-up to the Team GO Rocket Leader line-ups, and the capability to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokémon during the event. All of it made for a strong Rocket rotation. Druddigon remains in raids: While I do think other aspects of the event should have changed more, keeping Druddigon in raids was the right move. It is the most exciting thing added to Tier Three raids in quite some time and during this part of the event, it felt like the only thing worth raiding.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Not enough of a switch: Other events with multiple parts have handled the wild spawns better. In the past, with the Luminous Legends events as well as the Fall 2020 event, we saw the second part of these events keep Part One's wild spawns while adding new event-themed spawns on top of them. While we didn't need a new Shiny release, it would've made sense to add, say, Dark-type and Poison-type Pokémon generally associated with Team Rocket to the pool.

Overall

When all is said and done, this didn't need to be a two-parter. Helioptile and Team GO Rocket content could have been released at the same time for a shorter event. Of all the events to have the same wild spawns for almost two full weeks, this was an odd one to choose. While it wasn't a bad offering by any means, Pokémon GO still needs to work on event structure.