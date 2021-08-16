Pokémon GO Event Review: Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space

The Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space event is wrapping up in Pokémon GO. Did this regional-focused event, which brought forth the long-anticipated release of Shiny Palkia, live up to the hype? Let's get into it.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Shiny Palkia : What's not to love? We wanted Shiny Dialga and Palkia for ages and we got them, back-to-back, in events that lasted long enough to give everyone a fair shot at the Shiny.

: What's not to love? We wanted Shiny Dialga and Palkia for ages and we got them, back-to-back, in events that lasted long enough to give everyone a fair shot at the Shiny. Heracross & Kangaskhan: Listen, I know people were upset that Heracross stopped spawning in the wild in its region during the event. Thing is… that's how the game works. If a Pokémon is featured with an increased Shiny rate for a limited amount of time, and thank goodness Heracross was, it is always removed from the wild in modern events. It happens in Limited Research Days, it happened in GO Battle Day: Marril, it happens all the time. I thought these two were a great feature in raids and that Heracross was a strong Shiny release. If you look for something to get mad about, you'll find it, but I find the complaints to be way off-base in this case.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Wild spawns: Ehhhh, I'm not mad at this one. Not every event has to be wild-centric, and the fact that this one wasn't made it so that the two-day Eevee Community Day event didn't clash with the Ultra Unlock. That said, I think just a touch more spice would've made this one hit a bit harder.

Overall

While a bit less interesting than Ultra Unlock Part One's wild spawns, Part Two delivered one of the most engaging and fun raid rotations we've seen in Pokémon GO in quite some time.