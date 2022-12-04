Pokémon GO Features Rare Species In Dec. 2022 Research Breakthrough

During the Season of Mythical Wishes, Pokémon GO players will have a steady pool of Research Breakthrough Pokémon to encounter for all three months. This differs from the normal method of Niantic dedicating a whole month to a single Pokémon. Let's take a look at what can be encountered through the weekly (formerly Legendary) Research Breakthrough.

The pool of Research Breakthrough encounters in Pokémon GO during the Season of Mythical Wishes includes Galarian Mr. Mime, Delibird, Bagon, Deino, Furfrou, and Goomy. With Galarian Mr. Mime's Shiny form now released, Goomy is the only one among them that cannot be encountered in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO as of yet. This reminds me of when Niantic would feature a pool of Legendaries like Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres for a span of months. It has been a long time since Legendary Pokémon have been available through this type of encounter, though. Every Research Breakthrough announcement without a Legendary or Mythical used to lead to major controversy, but this change seems to be one that players have largely accepted.

Now, where players can get a Mythical Pokémon during this Season is the Mythic Blade event coming next week, but note that Keldeo will only be available through ticketed Special Research. Here are the details for the Something Extraordinary Special Research in Pokémon GO:

Timing: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. How to access the Special Research: Niantic says, "Ticket-holders will gain access to the Special Research story during the Mythic Blade event. To receive the Special Research, you must open Pokémon GO at some point between Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. and Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. After you've received the Special Research, you can complete it at any time."

Niantic says, "Ticket-holders will gain access to the Special Research story during the Mythic Blade event. To receive the Special Research, you must open Pokémon GO at some point between Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. and Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. After you've received the Special Research, you can complete it at any time." Mythical encounter: Keldeo in its Ordinary Form. Its Resolute Form will not yet be released.

Keldeo in its Ordinary Form. Its Resolute Form will not yet be released. Ticket-exclusive increased Incense encounters: Machop, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, Beldum, Tympole, Ferroseed.

Machop, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, Beldum, Tympole, Ferroseed. Other Special Research features: These include: Fighting-type and Water-type Pokémon encounters Keldeo Avatar T-Shirt 14 Rare Candies 12 Silver Pinap Berries 2 Incubators 2 Super Incubators 2 Incense "and more"

These include: