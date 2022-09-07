Pokémon GO Features Roggenrola For September 2022 Community Day

Pokémon GO has announced the feature for September Community Day: Roggenrola. Roggenrola Community Day will take place Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Let's get into the details.

Here are the details for Roggenrola Community Day in Pokémon GO:

Date and time : Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Note the time!

: Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Note the time! Feature Pokémon: Roggenrola, the Mantle Pokémon. Roggenrola has already had its Shiny release but it has been relatively rare in-game. Now, this is not true for all regions. My travels have shown that the American west coast has more frequent Roggenrola spawns than other regions, especially around the time it was initially released. However, I'd still count it as an overall rare spawn. Considering that and its three evolutions, I'd certainly say this is a solid Community Day feature.

Roggenrola, the Mantle Pokémon. Roggenrola has already had its Shiny release but it has been relatively rare in-game. Now, this is not true for all regions. My travels have shown that the American west coast has more frequent Roggenrola spawns than other regions, especially around the time it was initially released. However, I'd still count it as an overall rare spawn. Considering that and its three evolutions, I'd certainly say this is a solid Community Day feature. Featured Community Day Attack: Evolve up a Roggenrola or Boldore during the event or up to five hours afterward to its ultimate form of Gigalith to get the Charged Attack Meteor Beam.

Evolve up a Roggenrola or Boldore during the event or up to five hours afterward to its ultimate form of Gigalith to get the Charged Attack Meteor Beam. Community Day Special Research : As always, the ticketed Special Research will cost US$1.00. All we know so far about the Research is its title: Rock 'n' Roll.

: As always, the ticketed Special Research will cost US$1.00. All we know so far about the Research is its title: Rock 'n' Roll. Community Day Bonuses from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time: 1/4 Hatch Distance Double Catch Candy Double chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon Three-hour Lure Modules Three-hour Incense GO Snapshot photobomb of Roggenrola Event-themed stickers One additional Special Trade with a max two for the day. This bonus will be active until 10:00 p.m. Trades will require 50% less Stardust. This bonus will be active until 10:00 p.m.

Bonus Battle Raids from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time: Trainers who raid and take down Boldore in special Tier Four raids will see more Roggenrola appearing in a 300-meter radius around the Gym for 30 minutes. These will have the same Shiny odds as the standard Community Day hours.