Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon GO Tour Sinnoh, Timeless Travels

Pokémon GO Features Sinnoh Raids All February 2023

Niantic has announced a long list of events for Pokémon GO in February 2024 including extra Raid Hours featuring Sinnoh Legendaries.

Article Summary February 2024 in Pokémon GO brings Sinnoh Raids, including legendary and shiny variants.

Special Raid Hours and Mega Raids are scheduled throughout the month for various Pokémon.

Events include Chansey Community Day and Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh in Los Angeles and globally.

Spotlight Hours, bonuses, and Research Breakthrough encounters feature shiny Pokémon options.

There will be extra Raid Hours this month in Pokémon GO in preparation for the upcoming Global version of Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO in February 2024:

January 31 – February 15: Legendary Mega Raids will feature Mega Latios (can be Shiny) and Mega Latias (can be Shiny)

Legendary Mega Raids will feature Mega Latios (can be Shiny) and Mega Latias (can be Shiny) February 15 – 20: Darkrai (can be Shiny)

Darkrai (can be Shiny) February 20 – 21: Cresselia (can be Shiny)

Cresselia (can be Shiny) February 21 – 22: Mesprit, Azelf, and Uxie (all can be Shiny)

Mesprit, Azelf, and Uxie (all can be Shiny) February 22 – 23: Heatran (can be Shiny)

Heatran (can be Shiny) February 23 – 26: Origin Forme Giratina (can be Shiny) February 23 – 24: During Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh, the features switch to Origin Forme Palkia, Palkia, Origin Forme Dialga, Dialga (all can be Shiny)

Origin Forme Giratina (can be Shiny) February 26 – March 1: Cresselia (can be Shiny), Heatran (can be Shiny)

Cresselia (can be Shiny), Heatran (can be Shiny) Shadow Raids: Shadow Articuno (can be Shiny) is a confirmed feature for weekends.

The Raid Hours for the month of February 2024 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, January 31: Mega Latias (can be Shiny)

Mega Latias (can be Shiny) Wednesday, February 7: Mega Latios (can be Shiny)

Mega Latios (can be Shiny) Monday, February 19: Darkrai with Sludge Bomb (can be Shiny)

Darkrai with Sludge Bomb (can be Shiny) Tuesday, February 20: Cresselia with Grass Knot (can be Shiny)

Cresselia with Grass Knot (can be Shiny) Wednesday, February 21: Mesprit, Azelf, and Uxie (all can be Shiny)

Mesprit, Azelf, and Uxie (all can be Shiny) Thursday, February 22: Heatran with Magma Storm (can be Shiny)

Heatran with Magma Storm (can be Shiny) Tuesday, February 23: Origin Forme Giratina with Shadow Force

Origin Forme Giratina with Shadow Force Wednesday, February 27: Cresselia and Heatran (all can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this February 2024:

January 31 – February 15: Legendary Mega Raids will feature Mega Latios (can be Shiny) and Mega Latias (can be Shiny)

Legendary Mega Raids will feature Mega Latios (can be Shiny) and Mega Latias (can be Shiny) February 15 – February 22: Mega Absol (can be Shiny)

Mega Absol (can be Shiny) February 22 – March 1: Mega Garchomp (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in January 2024:

February 4, 2024: Chansey Community Day

Chansey Community Day February 5 – February 11, 2024 : Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed Event

Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed Event February 10, 2024: GO Battle Day

GO Battle Day February 10, 2024: Hisuian Decidueye Raid Day

Hisuian Decidueye Raid Day February 13 – February 15, 2024 : Carnival of Love Event

Carnival of Love Event February 14, 2024: Enamorous Elite Raids

Enamorous Elite Raids February 16 – February 18, 2024 : Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles in-person event

Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles in-person event February 19 – February 23, 2024 : Road to Sinnoh Event

Road to Sinnoh Event February 24 – February 25, 2024: Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh – Global

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in January 2024:

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 : Dratini with double catch XP, can be Shiny

Dratini with double catch XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, February 13, 2024 : Munna with double catch Candy, can be Shiny

Munna with double catch Candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, February 27, 2024: Sandshrew with double transfer Candy and double transfer Candy XL, can be Shiny

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from December 1st, 2023 until March 1st, 2024:

Lapras, can be Shiny

Galarian Weezing, can be Shiny

Galarian Mr. Mime, can be Shiny

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Goomy, can be Shiny

Jangmo-o

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!