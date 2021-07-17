Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Begins Today: Day One Details

GO Fest 2021 begins today in Pokémon GO. With all of the details announced in lengthy blogs, it's easy to miss out on some interesting features. Here is an easy-to-swallow breakdown of all of the details for GO Fest 2021: Day One in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Day One includes the following:

Hours: Saturday, July 17th, 2021 from 10 AM – 6 PM

Hourly habitat spawns: Jungle: Scyther, Aipom, Froakie, more Desert Mountain: Skarmory, Shieldon, Hippopotas, more Ocean Beach: Dratini, Swablu, Alomomola, more Cave: Roggenrola, Galarian Stunfisk, Deino, more

Hourly habitat Incense spawns: Jungle: Unown F, Unown G, Ludicolo, Chatot, Leafeon, and Serperior. Desert Mountain: Flareon, Unown F, Unown G, Tyranitar, Flygon, and Throh. Ocean Beach: Gyarados, Vaporeon, Azumarill, Unown F, Unown G, and Sawk. Cave: Umbreon, Unown F, Unown G, Gardevoir, Absol, and Galvantula.

Raids: Hitmontop, Cranidos, Deino, Costumed Galarian Ponyta, Costumed Galarian Zigzagoon

In the wild: Chimecho, Kricketot, Audino, Costumed Pikachu (Meloetta hat)

New Shiny releases: Whismur, Chimecho, Audino, Tympole, Throh, Sawk, Unown F, Costumed Galarian Ponyta, Costumed Deino, Costumed Pikachu

Special Research: Pick between Pop Star Pikachu and Rock Star Pikachu Pick between Gardevoir or Flygon New Mythical release: Meloetta

Six Special Trades per day

Special moves: Evolving Kirlia to Gardevoir: Synchronoise Evolving Vibrava to Flygon: Earth Power Pikachu Pop Star: Draining Kiss Pikachu Rock Star: Meteor Mash

GO Snapshots: Costumed Flygon or Gardevoir depending on your Special Research choice.

New Avatars

All Lure Modules activated during event hours will last for three hours.

Music from Pokémon producer Junichi Masuda will be playing in the app throughout GO Fest 2021.

will be playing in the app throughout GO Fest 2021. All weekend Egg bonus: 1/2 Hatch Distance.

7 KM Event will hatch Igglybuff, Chingling, Audino, and more.

Pokémon GO players are surely in for surprises as well. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool this weekend for more news on features for GO Fest 2021 as well as the upcoming Ultra Unlock events.

Also, tomorrow will see a major change in the structure of GO Fest 2021. Bleeding Cool will host another breakdown like this tomorrow, but you can prepare for the day's raids with our mini raid guides, all of which will be live by the end of the day.