Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Theories Part 4: Special Research

Pokémon GO will host GO Fest 2021 from July 17th – July 18th this summer. We have been told very little about the event so far, so let's see if we can cook up some theories about what is to come in this blockbuster event. Remember, this is going to be taking place during Niantic's fifth anniversary with the franchise and the overall 25th anniversary of Pokémon as an IP. I believe we can expect some truly special releases. Here are my predictions for the Special Research questline for the event.

So it's not confirmed that we're getting Meloetta, but come on. We're getting Meloettta. The musical notes in the logo are enough proof on this end that it will be the Mythical Pokémon of GO Fest 2021… but I don't think that's all we're getting.

This GO Fest, as mentioned above, a bigger deal than usual.

Meloetta has two Formes and will the first Research-based Mythical with two Formes to be released. Generally, when outside of Research, these have been treated as different Pokémon like the various Formes of the Mythical Deoxys and Genesect. Will the same be true for Meloetta?

I believe we will see one of two situations play out:

Meloetta is the Mythical Pokémon and we see the arrival of Forme Changing in Pokémon GO, with Meloetta being the first species that can switch between its different appearances: the Aria Forme and its Pirouette Forme.

We will get two separate Special Research questlines, one on Saturday and one on Sunday, with one resulting in the Aria and the other in the Pirouette.

Finally… I have an even more wild theory, which truly banks on the generosity of Pokémon GO during this special anniversary year. I believe that if and only if Forme Changing is introduced, that both Meloetta and Shaymin will be released. What better way to celebrate the biggest GO Fest yet than to blow the previous years out of the water by introducing two Mythicals? That secret surprise could be why we're seeing the hints essentially confirming Meloetta so early.

What do you think?