Pokémon GO Fest 2022 Global Event Begins Today: Full Details

This weekend, Niantic will host Pokémon GO Fest 2022 as a global remote event. This is going to be one of the most intense weekends of gameplay in Pokémon GO history and Bleeding Cool is here to help our readers prepare for the event. With this guide, you see everything happening today for the first part of the event.

Here's everything happening on Saturday, June 4th for Pokémon GO Fest 2022:

For Pokémon GO Fest 2022 ticket-holders only

Special Research Mythical Pokémon: Land Forme Shaymin

Land Forme Shaymin Incense spawns through the whole event: Galarian Weezing, Galarian Mr. Mime, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U, Torkoal, Tropius, Galarian Darumaka, Klink, Axew, Pancham.

Galarian Weezing, Galarian Mr. Mime, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U, Torkoal, Tropius, Galarian Darumaka, Klink, Axew, Pancham. Increased chance of Shiny Pokémon: Chances will be better on Saturday than on Sunday.

Chances will be better on Saturday than on Sunday. Other bonuses : Global Challenge Collection Challenges Bonus raid passes from spinning Gyms Pokémon GO Fest 2022 event stickers from spinning Stops and opening Gifts

:

For all trainers

New Shiny releases: Axew, Shroomish, Numel, Karrablast, and Shelmet.

Axew, Shroomish, Numel, Karrablast, and Shelmet. City Habitat spawns: Magnemite, Alolan Grimer, Hitmonchan, Baltoy, Trash Cloak Burmy, Bronzor, Pidove, Trubbish, Gothita, Golett, & Litten. Costumed Pikachu and Galarian Weezing will be rare spawns.

Magnemite, Alolan Grimer, Hitmonchan, Baltoy, Trash Cloak Burmy, Bronzor, Pidove, Trubbish, Gothita, Golett, & Litten. Costumed Pikachu and Galarian Weezing will be rare spawns. Plains Habitat spawns: Girafarig, Dunsparce, Larvitar, Numel, Trapinch, Buizel, Patrat, Drilbur, Shelmet, Rufflet, and Litleo. Costumed Pikachu and Axew will be rare spawns.

Girafarig, Dunsparce, Larvitar, Numel, Trapinch, Buizel, Patrat, Drilbur, Shelmet, Rufflet, and Litleo. Costumed Pikachu and Axew will be rare spawns. Rainforest Habitat spawns: Mudkip, Seedot, Shroomish, Slakoth, Turtwig, Chimchar, Venipede, Karrablast, Binacle, Skrelp, and Rufflet. Costumed Pikachu and Pancham will be rare spawns.

Mudkip, Seedot, Shroomish, Slakoth, Turtwig, Chimchar, Venipede, Karrablast, Binacle, Skrelp, and Rufflet. Costumed Pikachu and Pancham will be rare spawns. Tundra Habitat spawns: Omanyte, Swibub, Wingull, Meditite, Wailmer, Spheal, Piplup, Vanillite, Cubchoo, Bergmite, and Popplio. Costumed Pikachu and Galarian Darumaka will be rare spawns.

Omanyte, Swibub, Wingull, Meditite, Wailmer, Spheal, Piplup, Vanillite, Cubchoo, Bergmite, and Popplio. Costumed Pikachu and Galarian Darumaka will be rare spawns. Raids: Tier One: Costumed Pikachu, Axew Tier Three: Dartrix, Torracat, Brionne Tier Five: Kyogre, Groudon



So far, we do know that Sunday will see a switch-up in raids with Rockruff, Snorlax, Salamence, Druddigon, and an as-of-yet unreleased Legendary joining the raid rotation. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for the latest exciting Pokémon GO Fest 2022 news.