Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global Kicks Off Worldwide Today

Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global begins today and there are certain elements you will only be able to play if you have a ticket.

Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global begins today with bonuses that both non-ticketed and ticketed players can enjoy. Let's take a look at the full details.

Here's what's happening for this weekend's Pokémon GO 2023 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, August 26, 2023 and Sunday, August 27, 2023 Quartz Terrarium: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time on Saturday Pyrite Sands: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time on Sunday Malachite Wilderness: 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time on Sunday Aquamarine Shores: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time on Sunday

Saturday, August 26, 2023 and Sunday, August 27, 2023 Mythical Pokémon debut: Diancie is this year's new Mythical from Pokémon GO Fest 2023. It will be encountered through Special Research. You will also earn Mega Energy for Dianice through this Special Research and will be able to Mega Evolve it. The Diancie Special Research is exclusive to Pokémon GO Fest 2023 ticket holders, but those who miss out will be able to get Diancie through the post-GO Fest Special Research that Niantic always puts out months after the events close.

Wild spawns : Quartz Terrarium: Pikachu Wearing a Quartz Crown (can be Shiny), Clefairy (can be Shiny), Lickitung (can be Shiny), Heracross (can be Shiny), Miltank (can be Shiny), Wurmple (can be Shiny), Whismur (can be Shiny), Skitty (can be Shiny), Luvdisc (can be Shiny), East Sea Shellos (can be Shiny), Buneary (can be Shiny), Audino (can be Shiny), Foongus (can be Shiny), Morlull. Pyrite Sands: Pikachu Wearing a Pyrite Crown (can be Shiny), Sandshrew (can be Shiny), Alolan Diglett (can be Shiny), Psyduck (can be Shiny), Girafarig (can be Shiny), Shuckle (can be Shiny), Trapinch (can be Shiny), Gible (can be Shiny), Hippopotas (can be Shiny), Timburr (can be Shiny), Joltik (can be Shiny), Binacle (can be Shiny), Helioptile (can be Shiny), Grubbin. Malachite Wilderness: Pikachu Wearing a Malachite Crown (can be Shiny), Caterpie (can be Shiny), Bellsprout (can be Shiny), Scyther (can be Shiny), Snorlax Wearing a Cowboy Hat (can be Shiny), Spinarak (can be Shiny), Remoraid (can be Shiny), Roselia (can be Shiny), Snover (can be Shiny), Cottonee (can be Shiny), Ferroseed (can be Shiny), Stunfisk (can be Shiny), Oranguru (can be Shiny), Fomantis. Aquamarine Shores: Pikachu Wearing an Aquamarine Crown (can be Shiny), Horsea (can be Shiny), Lapras (can be Shiny), Marill (can be Shiny), Wobbuffet (can be Shiny), Carvanha (can be Shiny), Barboach (can be Shiny), Bagon (can be Shiny), Beldum (can be Shiny), West Sea Shellow (can be Shiny), Woobat (can be Shiny), Tympole (can be Shiny), Goomy (can be Shiny), Mareanie. Sunday: All wild species from the above will be active with no rotating habitats.

: Incense encounters for ticketed players only: Quartz Terrarium: Hisuian Growlithe, Unown A / D / I / M / N / O (can be Shiny) Pyrite Sands: Pawniard (can be Shiny), Unown A / D / I / M / N / O (can be Shiny) Malachite Wilderness: Carnivine, Unown A / D / I / M / N / O (can be Shiny) Aquamarine Shores: Pachirisu, Unown A / D / I / M / N / O (can be Shiny)

Raids : Tier One: Pikachu Wearing a Malachite / Pyrite / Malachite / or Aquamarine Crown (can be Shiny) and Goomy (can be Shiny) Tier Two: Carbink Tier Three: Snorlax Wearing a Cowboy Hat (can be Shiny) Primal Raids: Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon Sunday Only Mega Raids: Mega Salamence

Pokémon GO Fest 2023 Bonus Features for all players: Three-hour lure modules Double friendship bonus damage in Raids Field Research for different habitats No limit on Remote Raids from Saturday, August 26th at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, August 27th at 11:59 p.m. GO Snapshot photobomb The Ready Raid Button is now active. Niantic writes: Trainers around the world can now start Raid Battles more quickly by using the Ready button! Just tap the button in the raid lobby when you're ready to start. When all Trainers have indicated that they're ready, the lobby timer will count down from 10 seconds. The Ready button will appear when there are at least two Trainers in the lobby. If a raid reaches full capacity—20 Trainers—the timer will be reduced to a 10-second countdown so everyone can get to the Raid Boss more quickly! Avatar items Event stickers Saturday-exclusive features for all players : Refreshing Research: On Saturday, August 26, Trainers will be able to collect new Field Research tasks from PokéStops each hour from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time

Pokémon GO Fest 2023 Bonus Features for ticketed players only: Increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon Up to six Special Trades can be made each day Habitat-themed collection challenges Nine free Raid Passes from spinning Gyms Special 7 KM Gift Eggs Saturday-exclusive features for ticketed players only: Global Challenge arena. Niantic writes: "During each habitat hour on Saturday, ticket-holding Trainers around the world will be able to work together to complete a challenge! If the challenge is completed in time, a special bonus will be unlocked for the remainder of the hour for ticketed Trainers!" Sunday-exclusive features for ticketed players only: Niantic writes: "Trainers participating in the global event will be able to find Meteorites, a new item in Pokémon GO, via Special Research. These Meteorites seem to have some connection with Mega Rayquaza… Trainers who have tickets to GO Fest 2023: Global will have additional opportunities to receive Meteorites via Special Research tasks on Sunday. The Meteorites found during Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global seem to have a connection to Rayquaza and a powerful new attack. Trainers who give Rayquaza a Meteorite will find it can learn the Charged Attack Dragon Ascent! Only Rayquaza that know Dragon Ascent will be able to Mega Evolve when given Rayquaza Mega Energy."

Featured Attacks: Butterfree: Evolve Metapod during the event to get a Butterfree that knows the Fast Attack Bug Bite. Sandslash: Evolve Sandshrew during the event to get a Sandslash that knows the Charged Attack Night Slash. Clefable: Evolve Clefairy during the event to get a Clefable that knows the Fast Attack Pound. Flygon: Evolve Vibrava during the event to get a Flygon that knows the Charged Attack Earth Power. Salamence: Evolve Shelgon during the event to get a Salamence that knows the Charged Attack Outrage. Metagross: Evolve Metang during the event to get a Metagross that knows the Charged Attack Meteor Mash. Roserade: Evolve Roselia during the event to get a Roserade that knows both the Fast Attack Bullet Seed and the Fire-type Charged Attack Weather Ball. Lickylicky: Evolve Lickitung during the event to get a Lickilicky that knows the Charged Attack Body Slam.



