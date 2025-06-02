Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, pokemon, Pokémon GO Fest 2025

Pokémon GO Fest 2025 Brings Phantom Ruins To Trainers

Pokémon GO offers an increased chance to encounter Shiny Gothita and Shiny Phantump in the new GO Fest 2025 tie-in, the Phantom Ruins event.

Article Summary Phantom Ruins event runs June 14–18, 2025, with boosted Shiny Gothita and Shiny Phantump rates in Pokémon GO.

Wild spawns feature Rhyhorn, Duskull, Archen, Phantump, and rare Shiny Chimecho and Sableye encounters.

Event bonuses include 2× Catch XP, increased Incense spawns, and special Field Research tasks.

Gigantamax Inteleon debuts in Six-Star Max Battles, with paid Timed Research for extra rewards.

Phantom Ruins closes out the series of three June events tying into Pokémon GO Fest 2025. Let's take a look at what this event has to offer.

Here's what's happening for the Phantom Ruins event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, June 14, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, June 14, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time Wild Spawns: Rhyhorn, Duskull, Skorupi, Drilbur, Archen, Gothita, Golett, and Phantump, all of which can be Shiny.. Rare spawns include Chimecho (can be Shiny) and Sableye. (can be Shiny). Incense encounters include: Sableye (can be Shiny), Chimecho (can be Shiny), Gothita (can be Shiny), Rufflet (can be Shiny), Phantump (can be Shiny), and Greavard.

Rhyhorn, Duskull, Skorupi, Drilbur, Archen, Gothita, Golett, and Phantump, all of which can be Shiny.. Rare spawns include Chimecho (can be Shiny) and Sableye. (can be Shiny). Event bonuses: Incense will attract certain Pokémon more frequently 2× Catch XP Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600 8× Max Particles from Power Spots Increased chance to encounter Shiny Gothita and Shiny Phantump Field Research Task Encounters: Gothita (can be Shiny), Rufflet (can be Shiny), Phantump (can be Shiny), and Greavard. For Trainers with the paid Phantom Ruins ticket: 2x Catch Stardust

Raids: One-Star Raids: Meowth, Beldum, and Ferroseed. All can be Shiny. Three-Star Raids: Galarian Stunfisk and Falinks. Both can be Shiny.

Max Battles: Gigantamax Inteleon makes it debut in Six-Star Max Battles from Saturday, June 14, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, June 15, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time.

Gigantamax Inteleon makes it debut in Six-Star Max Battles from Saturday, June 14, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, June 15, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time. Paid Timed Research: Trainers will be able to purchase a Timed Research for $1.99 that features encounters with Gothita and Phantump. It also offers five Incense. Niantic writes: "Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

Trainers will be able to purchase a Timed Research for $1.99 that features encounters with Gothita and Phantump. It also offers five Incense. Niantic writes:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!