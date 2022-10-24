Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Skuntank Alt Art

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews by spotlighting the final Alternate Art from the set.

We saw Lugia stirring up a storm as an amazed onlooker takes in its Legendary glory. We saw Regidrago lounging in front of its temple. We saw a swarm of Unown probably getting Pokémon GO-playing collectors either excited or triggered from all the unsuccessful Shiny hunts. Today, we see the unlikely choice of Skuntank V Alternate Art by artist Jiro Sasumo. This card depicts a way cuter scene than anyone could have expected from a Skuntank card, giving an ant-farm view of an underground Skuntank lair as a Skuntank peeks onto the surface to come face-to-face with a Paras.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Paradigm Trigger cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.