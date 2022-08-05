Pokémon GO Fest: Sapporo 2022 Begins On-Location This Weekend

Pokémon GO Fest: Sapporo 2022 begins today, August 5th. This in-person, on-location event will be open to ticketed players, but it will also impact worldwide spawns for all players.

Features for Pokémon GO Fest: Sapporo that will go worldwide include:

The game will be impacted the entire time during the in-person event. This run time is Friday, August 5, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Worldwide shift in wild spawn: This includes Paras, Bellsprout, Hoppip, Sunkern, Sunshine Form Cherrim, and Cottonee. Cottonee had a recent Shiny release and was hardly featured in that actual event or even in the wild since, so boosted Cottonee is definitely an incentive to get out there and hunt this week.

This includes Paras, Bellsprout, Hoppip, Sunkern, Sunshine Form Cherrim, and Cottonee. Cottonee had a recent Shiny release and was hardly featured in that actual event or even in the wild since, so boosted Cottonee is definitely an incentive to get out there and hunt this week. A GO Fest: Sapporo Collection Challenge: This Challenge will be released to all players. Players will have to collect all of the above-mentioned wild spawns.

Niantic's advice for Pokémon GO Fest: Sapporo includes the following information for in-person players:

Before arriving Check your tickets for your event date and entry time. A ticket for the morning session offers the event experience within Nakajima Park from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the city event experience from 2:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time. A ticket for the afternoon session offers the city event experience from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the Nakajima Park event experience from 2:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time. Ensure you have fast and reliable data connectivity. For international travelers, consider making arrangements with your wireless carrier to enable international data roaming by default (additional fees may apply), or purchasing a SIM card with coverage provided by Softbank, NTT, KDDI.

