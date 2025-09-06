Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, psyduck, Tales of Transformation

Pokémon GO Gives Psyduck A Swimming Safety Lesson

The new Pokémon GO event will give Psyduck a swim ring costume. During this event, Psyduck will have an increased Shiny rate.

Article Summary Psyduck with a swim ring costume debuts in Pokémon GO, with increased Shiny rates during the event.

Event runs from September 9 to 14, 2025, featuring special wild spawns and boosted XP for catching Pokémon.

Enjoy unique event bonuses, including more frequent Buddy gifts and special event-themed backgrounds.

Exclusive Timed Research and paid rewards offer Stardust, avatar poses, and Psyduck encounters.

In honor of new Pokémon Conciere episodes debuting on Netflix on September 4th, Pokémon GO has announced a new tie-in event. Lets get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Pokémon Concierge Celebration Event event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, September 9, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, September 14, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, September 9, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, September 14, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: While there will be no new species available, there will be a new costumed Pokémon. Psyduck wearing a swim ring will debut, and it will be available in its Shiny form.

While there will be no new species available, there will be a new costumed Pokémon. Psyduck wearing a swim ring will debut, and it will be available in its Shiny form. Shiny release: Psyduck wearing a swim ring.

Psyduck wearing a swim ring. Wild Spawns: Psyduck wearing a swim ring (can be Shiny) and Sealeo. Shinx (can be Shiny) will be a rare spawn.

Psyduck wearing a swim ring (can be Shiny) and Sealeo. Shinx (can be Shiny) will be a rare spawn. Event bonuses: 2× XP for catching Pokémon Your Buddy will bring you items more often. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Psyduck with a swim ring. Psyduck with a swim ring caught from a wild encounter may have an event-themed Special Background. GO Snapshot Photobombs: Niantic notes "Smile! You might have a surprise encounter with Pokémon and characters seen in Pokémon Concierge when you take a snapshot during the event!" Field Research: Complete Field Research tasks to earn encounters with event-themed species.

Raids: One-Star Raids: Pikachu, Magikarp, and Shinx. All can be Shiny. Three-Star Raids: Arcanine, Dragonite, and Luxray.

Timed Research: Trainers will be able to access multiple different Timed Researches: Free Timed Research: This one will be automatically available and will be focused on catching and taking snapshots of wild Pokémon. It will offer Stardust, encounters with event-themed Pokémon, and more. Paid Timed Research for $4.99 will offer: 5,000 Stardust An event-themed avatar pose Encounters with Psyduck with a swim ring And more! Niantic notes: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their [friends ]that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, September 14, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time."

Trainers will be able to access multiple different Timed Researches:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!