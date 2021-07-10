Pokémon GO Hints At Major Release For Ultra Bonus 2021

Niantic has announced details for the upcoming Ultra Bonus weeks in Pokémon GO… kind of. Here's everything we know about this annual event celebrating the success of GO Fest.

Over at the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic began to hint at what Ultra Bonus may include:

Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time If Trainers complete a total of eight global challenges, they'll gain access to Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time. The flow of time will be disrupted! Pokémon from various eras will be appearing more often. Part 1: Time will run from Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Before reading this, I was very certain that we'd see Dialga and Palkia get a Shiny release to tie into the Sinnoh remakes coming later this year. However, this week is Time Week… Dialga is the Temporal Pokémon… and Ultra Bonus tends to go very hard. Just wait until you see the Palkia connection in the following week.

Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space If Trainers complete a total of 16 global challenges, they'll gain access to Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space. As Part 1: Time wraps up, we'll set our eyes to its other dimensional counterpart: space! Space itself will be distorted as Pokémon from various places appear! Part 2: Space will run from Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Hm… Pokémon from various places makes me think of regionals. Could we see some featured regional Pokémon spawning worldwide? I remember that the most interesting aspect of Ultra Bonus 2019 was the Kanto regionals in 7 KM Eggs. I may have never walked more in my life than I did that week. It'd be great if we could finally get this to happen with the Johto regionals, especially now that Corsola can be Shiny. And, if so, what better than this week for a Heracross Shiny release?

Also… Palkia is the Spatial Pokémon.

Ultra Unlock Part 3: ??? If Trainers complete a total of 24 global challenges, they'll unlock Ultra Unlock Part 3: ???. What will happen once Parts 1 and 2 are over? Will these abnormal events continue to happen? What awaits us during Part 3? Stay tuned, Trainers—we'll keep you posted on our findings! Part 3: ??? will run from Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

There's, of course, not much to go on here… but just imagine if it's Arceus?