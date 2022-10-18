Pokémon GO Hosts Día de Muertos Celebration 2022

We are getting a mini-event following the current Halloween 2022 event in Pokémon GO. The Día de Muertos 2022 event will bring costumes for Duskull, Dusclops, and Dusknoir to the game. Let's get into the details.

Here is what's happening during the Día de Muertos in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Duskull wearing a cempasúchitl crown will be released in the game, and it can indeed be Shiny. Yo can obtain cempasúchitl-wearing Dusclops and Dusknoir as well by evolving cempasúchitl Duskull. Cempasúchitl Duskull will be available in the wild, from Incense spawns, in field research, and in the raids. It is marked as a rare spawn across the board. Event bonuses: Double Catch Candy One-and-a-half-hour Lure Modules One and a half-hour Incense Collection Challenge: This challenge will reward an encounter with Alolan Marowak, a Poffin, and Incense.

Cubone, Chinchou, Sunkern, Roselia, Litwick, and Swirlix. Drifloon, Yamask, and cempasúchitl Duskull will be rare spawns. Trainers in Latin America and the Caribbean will see event-themed Pokémon even more often in the wild. Incense and Lure Spawns: Cubone, Sunkern, Sunflora, Roselia, Drifloon, Yamask, and Swirlix. Houndoom and cempasúchitl Duskull will be rare spawns.

Niantic writes on the Pokémon GO blog:

Día de Muertos is a holiday observed in Mexico and other parts of the Americas that celebrates the lives and the memory of friends and family who have moved on to another world. In an ancient Aztec tradition, it was said that the spirits of our loved ones never go away but simply travel to a different world, and during a special time each year, they would return to our world. Ever since, people that celebrate Día de Muertos get ready for this occasion, setting the table with the favorite dishes of their ancestors, covering the streets with petals of the cempasúchil flower, and lighting candles and incense to enjoy a joyful celebration full of colors, music, flowers, and flavors.