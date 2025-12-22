Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Klawf, pokemon, Precious Paths

Pokémon GO Introduces Klawf in Pinch Perfect Event

The Pinch Perfect event is gearing up to be a surprisingly loaded event, releasing both a new species and a new Shiny in Pokémon GO.

Article Summary Klawf debuts in Pokémon GO's Pinch Perfect event with multiple chances to encounter this new Rock-type.

Shiny Dhelmise is live for the first time, with boosted Shiny odds for Corphish, Dwebble, and Clauncher.

Special wild spawns, raids, and field research revolve around crab-like Pokémon during the event window.

Enjoy three free Timed Research lines, plus a $1.99 Premium Timed Research with exclusive rewards.

It's all about crabs in early January for Pokémon GO players. Klawf debuts while previous crustaceans get a Shiny boost. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Pinch Perfect event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, January 6, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, January 6, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: We have a new species! Klawf will be released in Pokémon GO for the first time. It will be available in Field Research, Timed Research, and Paid Timed Research. Klawf is a Rock-type species from Paldea.

We have a new species! Klawf will be released in Pokémon GO for the first time. It will be available in Field Research, Timed Research, and Paid Timed Research. Klawf is a Rock-type species from Paldea. Shiny release: Shiny Dhelmise will be released and can be encountered in Raids.

Shiny Dhelmise will be released and can be encountered in Raids. Wild Spawns: Corphish (can be Shiny), Dwebble (can be Shiny), Clauncher (can be Shiny), and more. Tirtouga (can be Shiny) and Archen (can be Shiny) will be rare spawns.

Corphish (can be Shiny), Dwebble (can be Shiny), Clauncher (can be Shiny), and more. Tirtouga (can be Shiny) and Archen (can be Shiny) will be rare spawns. Event bonuses: Increased chance of encountering Shiny Corphish, Shiny Dwebble, and Shiny Clauncher. Nice one. 2× XP for catching Pokémon. Field Research: Encounters with Corphish (can be Shiny), Dwebble (can be Shiny), and Clauncher (can be Shiny). There will be rarer tasks featuring Dhelmise (can be Shiny) and Klawf.

Raids: One-Star Raids: Corphish (can be Shiny), Dwebble (can be Shiny), and Clauncher (can be Shiny) Three-Star Raids: Dhelmise (can be Shiny) and Dondozo (can be Shiny)

Max Battles: One-Star Max Battles: xx (can be Shiny), xx (can be Shiny), and xx Three-Star Max Battles: xx (can be Shiny), xx, and xx

Timed Research: Free Timed Research: There will be three Timed Research questlines releases throughout this event, which will reward encounters with Klawf and one of the other event-themed species. Expect these Timed Research questlines to unlock as follows: Tuesday, January 6, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. local time featuring Dwebble (can be Shiny) and Klawf Thursday, January 8, at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday, January 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. local time Corphish (can be Shiny) and Klawf Saturday, January 10, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time Clauncher (can be Shiny) and Klawf Paid Timed Research: In addition to the three free Timed Research questlines, there will be a $1.99 Timed Research available in the in-game shop. It will include: Two Premium Battles Passes Encounters with Corphish (can be Shiny), Dwebble (can be Shiny), Clauncher (can be Shiny), Dhelmise (can be Shiny), and Klawf And more. Niantic writes: "Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that the Pinch Perfect Premium Timed Research ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until January 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m."



