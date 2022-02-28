Pokémon GO March 2022 Community Day Features Sandshrew

Details regarding the next Pokémon GO Community Day have arrived, so mark your calendars. Sandshrew gets a double feature in Sandshrew Community Day coming to Pokémon GO with both Kanto Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew available. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for Sandshrew Community Day in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, March 13th, 2022 from 11 AM to 5 PM local time.

Date and time: Sunday, March 13th, 2022 from 11 AM to 5 PM local time.

Community Day feature: Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew. They will of course be available to encounter in their Shiny forms, as those have been unlocked for a long while. That means that there's no new Shiny release for this event, but as least we will essentially be getting two different Pokémon.

Community Day-exclusive moves: Two this time! Sandslash evolved from Sandshrew during the event or up to two hours after the event will know Night Slash. Alolan Sandslash evolved from Alolan Sandshrew during the event or up to two hours after the event will know Shadow Slash.

Ticketed Research: There will be a paid research tying into the dual nature of these two different versions of Sandshrew titled Gritty and Glacial. This is just $1 USD and due to the wealth of items it rewards, the best being a Rocket Radar, I suggest getting it.

Pokémon GO Community Day bonuses: ¼ Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in Incubator during Sandshrew Community Day. Three-hour Incense as usual. Same for Lure Modules. GO Snapshots will lead to the normal Community Day photobombs.

In the shop: In addition to the Gritty and Glacial Special Research, there will be the normal Community Day Box with 30 Ultra Balls, 3 Super Incubators, 4 Lucky Eggs, 1 Elite Charged TM for 1,280 PokéCoins. There will also be a free box of 30 Ultra Balls.



In addition to the Sandshrew Community Day news, stay tuned for more Pokémon GO reveals today as we prepare for tomorrow's reveal of the Alola region.