Pokémon GO Offers Another Make-Up Event for GO Fest, But Not For All

A few days ago, we posed the question: Will There Be A Make-Up Day for Pokémon GO Fest Make-Up Day? The answer, as it turns out, is "yes." Due to Shiny Unown being mistakenly unavailable to Pokémon GO trainers in certain locations during the event, Niantic is offering yet another re-do for GO Fest 2020 to these players. This GO Fest 2020 Make-up Make-up Day will be limited, though, so many trainers are wondering if they will be eligible.

In their official announcement posted on the Pokémon GO blog, Niantic wrote an apology to the trainers in Australia, New Zealand, and other parts of the Asia Pacific region. Though they didn't specifically mention that Unown's Shiny capabilities had been turned off, they owned up to "techncal issues" and offered another three-hour make-up that will see these trainers get another crack at the Fire, Water, and Friendship biomes featured in GO Fest, as well as the Shiny Unown which will be spawning on incense. They wrote:

On Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time, we are holding a makeup event for Trainers in the Asia Pacific region who were affected, specifically in the time zones from UTC+7 to UTC+14. During this makeup event, some Pokémon featured during Pokémon GO Fest 2020 will be appearing more frequently in the wild. Note that this makeup event will be available only to players who purchased a Pokémon GO Fest 2020 ticket.

And there it is. The Asia Pacific region gets another crack at GO Fest 2020 this Sunday, but all is not lost for trainers from other regions hoping for some Pokémon GO fun this weekend. There is yet another make-up that Niantic is offering with the Dragon Week Limited Research re-do, which will launch for all trainers on Friday, offering another two shots at Shiny Deino.