Pokémon GO Releases Final September 2020 Raid Rotation

A Zapdos-centric raid rotation has come to Pokémon GO… but it will only last for a few days. Articuno's rotation had a full week but, when Zapdos stormed into raids, the rotation was taken over by the game's current event at the time, the Mega Buddy Challenge, which saw Niantic feature "large Pokémon" in the raids and in the wild. Now that the event is over, the final few days of September, and the final few days of Zapdos's stay, will feature a mixture of bosses themed to the Legendary Electric/Flying-type. As with Articuno, the rotation will be made primarily up of Pokémon with a typing that either matches or counters that of the Legendary boss. This means Rock-types, Electric-types, and Ice-types are featured with a few outliers for this rotation, which will last until the Fashion Week Event brings costumed Pokémon to raids this Friday.

Here is the full list of current raids in Pokémon GO as well as commentary on which ones would be best to target.

Tier One:

Gligar – Shiny available, boosted odds

Larvitar – Shiny available, standard odds

Shinx – Shiny available, boosted odds

Sneasel – Shiny available, boosted odds

Stunfisk

Swinub – Shiny available, standard odds

Timburr – Shiny available, boosted odds

While Timburr and Shinx are raid favorites, Larvitar will be the Pokémon likely to draw trainers to Tier One raids. While it did have its Community Day back in 2018, it has since been a rare spawn.

Tier Three:

Absol – Shiny available, boosted odds

Alolan Exeggutor – Shiny available, boosted odds

Alolan Raichu – Shiny available, boosted odds

Hippowdon

Onix – Shiny available, boosted odds

Rhydon

Alolan Raichu, a Tier Three favorite, hasn't been featured as much recently, so this would be the Pokémon to get after during this three-day-long rotation.

Tier Five:

Zapdos – Shiny available, standard Legendary odds of approximately one in 19

Don't miss our full Zapdos Raid Guide.

Mega Raids:

Mega Blastoise – Shiny available, standard Mega Raid odds of approximately one in 60

Mega Charizard X – Shiny available, standard Mega Raid odds of approximately one in 60

Mega Charizard Y – Shiny available, standard Mega Raid odds of approximately one in 60

Mega Houndoom – Shiny available, standard Mega Raid odds of approximately one in 60

Mega Pidgeot – Shiny available, standard Mega Raid odds of approximately one in 60

Mega Venusaur – Shiny available, standard Mega Raid odds of approximately one in 60

These are getting unwieldy, to say the least. Mega Houndoom's debut yesterday led to many trainers taking to social media to express frustration at being unable to find the new addition. It's a safe bet that Niantic will be trimming Pokémon from Mega Raids soon, so stock up on that Mega Energy while you can if farming that is of interest to you.