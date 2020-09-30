Pokémon GO Releases Final September 2020 Raid Rotation

A Zapdos-centric raid rotation has come to Pokémon GO… but it will only last for a few days. Articuno's rotation had a full week but, when Zapdos stormed into raids, the rotation was taken over by the game's current event at the time, the Mega Buddy Challenge, which saw Niantic feature "large Pokémon" in the raids and in the wild. Now that the event is over, the final few days of September, and the final few days of Zapdos's stay, will feature a mixture of bosses themed to the Legendary Electric/Flying-type. As with Articuno, the rotation will be made primarily up of Pokémon with a typing that either matches or counters that of the Legendary boss. This means Rock-types, Electric-types, and Ice-types are featured with a few outliers for this rotation, which will last until the Fashion Week Event brings costumed Pokémon to raids this Friday.
Here is the full list of current raids in Pokémon GO as well as commentary on which ones would be best to target.
Tier One:
- Gligar – Shiny available, boosted odds
- Larvitar – Shiny available, standard odds
- Shinx – Shiny available, boosted odds
- Sneasel – Shiny available, boosted odds
- Stunfisk
- Swinub – Shiny available, standard odds
- Timburr – Shiny available, boosted odds
While Timburr and Shinx are raid favorites, Larvitar will be the Pokémon likely to draw trainers to Tier One raids. While it did have its Community Day back in 2018, it has since been a rare spawn.
Tier Three:
- Absol – Shiny available, boosted odds
- Alolan Exeggutor – Shiny available, boosted odds
- Alolan Raichu – Shiny available, boosted odds
- Hippowdon
- Onix – Shiny available, boosted odds
- Rhydon
Alolan Raichu, a Tier Three favorite, hasn't been featured as much recently, so this would be the Pokémon to get after during this three-day-long rotation.
Tier Five:
- Zapdos – Shiny available, standard Legendary odds of approximately one in 19
Don't miss our full Zapdos Raid Guide.
Mega Raids:
- Mega Blastoise – Shiny available, standard Mega Raid odds of approximately one in 60
- Mega Charizard X – Shiny available, standard Mega Raid odds of approximately one in 60
- Mega Charizard Y – Shiny available, standard Mega Raid odds of approximately one in 60
- Mega Houndoom – Shiny available, standard Mega Raid odds of approximately one in 60
- Mega Pidgeot – Shiny available, standard Mega Raid odds of approximately one in 60
- Mega Venusaur – Shiny available, standard Mega Raid odds of approximately one in 60
These are getting unwieldy, to say the least. Mega Houndoom's debut yesterday led to many trainers taking to social media to express frustration at being unable to find the new addition. It's a safe bet that Niantic will be trimming Pokémon from Mega Raids soon, so stock up on that Mega Energy while you can if farming that is of interest to you.