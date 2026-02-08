Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: commercial, pokemon, super bowl, Super Bowl LX

Pokémon GO Reveals First of Tenth Anniversary Plans

Shotly after the 30th Anniversary Pokémon ad ran during Super Bowl LX, Pokémon GO revealed its first plans for its Tenth Anniversary

Special "What's Your Favorite?" photo feature lets Trainers interact with almost any Pokémon in-game.

New Trainers get Special Research with Gengar encounter, 100 PokéCoins, and 30 Poké Balls as rewards.

Existing Trainers can earn 10,000 Stardust, 5 Rare Candy, and a Lucky Egg during the anniversary event.

Niantic is celebrating the Tenth Anniversary of Pokémon GO, as a 30th Anniversary ad for the franchise ran during Super Bowl LX. First up, if you didn't see it, The Pokémon Company had a special ad run during the big game with several celebrities talking about their favorite Pokémon. (Kudos to Trevor Noah for picking Psyduck!) After the ad ran, Niantic revealed that it had started celebrating the mobile game's decade-long run, including special bonuses and other content to kick off what we assume will be a year of festivities. We have more details below, as you can read more in their latest blog.

Pokémon GO – Tenth Anniversary

The feature comes just in time to celebrate ten years of Pokémon GO and 30 years of Pokémon, and is designed around simplicity: it can be used from the game's home screen without logging in, and almost all Pokémon can be used in photos – even ones that haven't been caught yet. Trainers who share their photos on social media using the hashtag #Pokemon30 may also have their moment shared with the wider Pokémon GO community.

As seen in the Super Bowl spot, The Pokémon Company International enlisted support from celebrity fans of Pokémon – including Lady Gaga, Trevor Noah, Charles Leclerc, Jisoo, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Lamine Yamal, and Young Miko – each championing their favorite Pokémon, while showcasing the diversity of the global Pokémon community and the brand's enduring impact on pop culture and entertainment. Additionally, new Trainers that have never made a Pokémon GO account and try "What's Your Favorite?" will receive a Special Research mission resulting in an encounter with Gengar, 100 PokéCoins, and 30 Poké Balls to help kick off their exciting new adventure. Existing Trainers will be able to earn 10,000 Stardust, 5 Rare Candy, and 1 Lucky Egg.

Special Research

For new Trainers who use "What's Your Favorite?", there will be a Special Research opportunity that can be claimed starting now! To get this research, new Trainers simply need to take a photo with their favorite Pokémon using "What's Your Favorite?" and then create a Pokémon GO account, then log in within three days of creating their account! Trainers who complete the Special Research will earn items, an encounter with Gengar, and 100 PokéCoins! New Trainers can claim this Special Research until March 31, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Special Research does not expire, so you can complete and claim its rewards at your own pace!

