Pokémon GO Reveals "Welcome To Alola" Event With Shiny Surprise

Yesterday, Pokémon GO reveals an incoming generation drop with the upcoming Season of Alola. Now, we can confirm new details about the Season of Alola as well as the first event of March 2022, titled "Welcome to Alola." Let's get into the details.

Here is what we can currently confirm about the Welcome to Alola event which kicks off the Season of Alola and the Generation 7 reveal in Pokémon GO:

The event will begin on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 at 10 AM coinciding with the launch of the season. The Season of Alola will run for the next three months. The Welcome to Alola event will conclude on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022.

The first wave of Alolan species includes: Wild spawns: Rowlet (and evolutions Dartrix and Decidueye) Litten (and evolutions Torracat and Incineroar) Popplio (and evolutions Brionne and Primarina) Pikipek (and evolutions Trumbeak and Toucannon) Yungoos (and evolution Gumshoos) Raid exclusive: Rockruff (and evolutions Midday Form Lycanroc and Midnight Form Lycanrock) Tapu Koko in Tier Five raids

New Shiny: Yungoos and Rockruff will debut with their Shiny form unlocked already.

Raids: Tier One: Bellsprout, Snubbull, Phanpy, Electrike, Rockruff Tier Three: Alolan Raichu, Nidoqueen, Wigglytuff, Alolan Graveler Tier Five: Tapu Koko Mega Raids: Mega Venusaur

Tropical Collection Challenge: Trainers will be tasked with catching Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Pikipek, and Yungoos and to go on and evolve Yungoos up into Gumshoos. The Challenge will reward 7000 XP and 15 Ultra Balls.

This event will be followed up with a Festival of Colors event happening from Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 until Sunday, March 20th, 2022 in Pokémon GO. Finally, another Alola-themed event will arrive with the Lush Jungle event running from Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022 until Tuesday, March 29th, 2022.

Future Alolan releases confirmed for the Season of Alola include:

Jangmo-0 (and evolutions Hakamo-o and Kommo-o) is mentioned as a release for the Season but it is not mentioned when it will arrive.

Comfey will be a regional spawn in Hawaii only