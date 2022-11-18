Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Singapore Begins Today

Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Singapore begins today for ticket-holders. There is also bonus content for Trainers who live in Singapore including those who will not be attending.

Here's what's happening for Pokémon GO: Safari Zone Singapore:

Shiny drop: Purrloin

Purrloin New releases: Purple T-Shirt Pikachu and Flying Pikachu with Purple Balloons. Both will be Shiny-capable

Purple T-Shirt Pikachu and Flying Pikachu with Purple Balloons. Both will be Shiny-capable Spawns: Purple T-Shirt Pikachu, Flying Pikachu with Standard Balloons, Flying Pikachu with Purple Balloons, Alolan Meowth, Slowpoke, Shellder, Lickitung, Lapras, Togetic, Aipom, Unown I, Unown N, Unown S, Gligar, Corsola, Mudkip, Slakoth, Drifloon, Purrloin, Munna, Maractus, Skrelp, Fomantis.

Purple T-Shirt Pikachu, Flying Pikachu with Standard Balloons, Flying Pikachu with Purple Balloons, Alolan Meowth, Slowpoke, Shellder, Lickitung, Lapras, Togetic, Aipom, Unown I, Unown N, Unown S, Gligar, Corsola, Mudkip, Slakoth, Drifloon, Purrloin, Munna, Maractus, Skrelp, Fomantis. Legendary Mega Raids: Mega Latias and Mega Latios in Raids for all Trainers in Singapore

Raids: Mega Latias and Mega Latios in Raids for all Trainers in Singapore Air Adventures: Costumed Pikachu spawns for Trainers in Singapore from November 11th, 2022 – November 20th, 2022.

Costumed Pikachu spawns for Trainers in Singapore from November 11th, 2022 – November 20th, 2022. Bonuses: Increased Shiny odds Special Research Five Special Trades Event medal Increased Incense duration for eight hours Increased Lure Module duration for four hours Real-world elements Unown will be Shiny-capable Half off Stardust for Trades



Niantic writes:

Get ready—Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Singapore will take place at Gardens by the Bay from Friday, November 18, 2022, to Sunday, November 20, 2022, and tickets are on sale now! Trainers who attend the event can look forward to photo opportunities, giveaways, and more. Join us in exploring the beautiful Gardens by the Bay and the city of Singapore! In addition to the Pokémon GO Safari Zone festivities, a Pokémon Air Adventures event is coming to the city of Singapore! Trainers who have a ticket to the Pokémon GO Safari Zone event will have access to exclusive Pokémon Air Adventures gameplay, but some features will also be available to Trainers without a ticket.

For the rest of us, we can likely expect this event to slightly impact spawns and potentially offer us a Collection Challenge as we have seen with past Safari Zones. The coolest thing, though, is that Shiny Purrloin will be unlocked now for all of us.