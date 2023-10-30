Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Niantic Labs, pokemon

Pokémon GO Sets November 2023 Spotlight Hours

Pokémon GO sets November 2023 Spotlight Hours, including a Johto species that will likely be getting a new evolution added to the game.

Article Summary Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours for November 2023 have been announced.

The features include Chinchou, Buneary, Dunsparce, and Lechonk, all of which can be Shiny.

A number of events such as Dia De Muertos, Wooper Community Day, Festival of Lights are coming in November.

A new evolution for Dunsparce called Dudunsparce is hinting to be added to the game.

Niantic has announced the Spotlight Hours coming to Pokémon GO in November 2023. Let's take a look.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in November 2023:

Tuesday, November 7th, 2023: Chinchou with double transfer Candy

Chinchou with double transfer Candy Tuesday, November 14th, 2023: Buneary with double XP for evolving

Buneary with double XP for evolving Tuesday, November 21st, 2023: Dunsparce with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Dunsparce with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, November 28th, 2023: Lechonk with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Notably, all four of these Spotlight Hours feature Pokémon that can be Shiny. There is some theorizing currently among players that the feature of Dunsparce could hint at the arrival of its Paldean evolution Dudunsparce, since we are now in the full swing of the Paldea generation reveal.

Lechonk has been a common spawn since its introduction in September, but I personally haven't been able to get a Shiny so I welcome that Spotlight Hour.

Also, keep in mind that October is not yet done. Tomorrow is Yamask Spotlight Hour, which will close out October's Spotlights.

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in November 2023:

November 1st – November 2nd, 2023: Dia De Muertos Event

Dia De Muertos Event November 5th, 2023: Wooper Community Day

Wooper Community Day November 7th – November 12th, 2023: Festival of Lights

Festival of Lights November 11th, 2023: Mega Garchomp Raid Day

Mega Garchomp Raid Day November 15th – November 17th, 2023: Fashion Week

Fashion Week November 22nd – November 27th, 2023: Form a Group

Form a Group November 25th, 2023: Mareep Community Day Classic

So far, we have full details for a few of these events. The Dia De Muertos event will feature a cempasúchil crown Cubone and bring back cempasúchil crown Duskull. Wooper Community Day will introduce Paldean Wooper, featuring boosted Shiny rates for both the standard and Paldean version in the wild. The Festival of Lights will add new Paldean species Tadbulb to the game and will introduce Shiny Morelull into Pokémon GO for the first time. We are now waiting for details to be announced regarding the rest of these events.

