Pokémon GO Takes Shiny Pikachu Libre Out Of GO Battle League

If you were aiming to catch Shiny Pikachu Libre in GO Battle League during the current season in Pokémon GO, you'll have to wait until at least the next season. Niantic has temporarily removed the Shiny-capability from this Pokémon which is widely seen as the rarest in the game. Normally, players can earn one guaranteed encounter with Pikachu Libre by hitting the highest rank. This, of course, takes immense skill, as it isn't normally the number of wins but the player's rank that factors into leveling up in the highest, post-number levels. Even when the player is able to level up enough in Pokémon GO's PVP arena to get that coveted Pikachu Libre encounter, the odds of that specific encounter being Shiny are very low. Now, because it is easier to level up during the current unranked season which began early this week, Shiny Pikachu Libre cannot be encountered. Let's take a look at further changes to GO Battle League during the current unranked season.

Niantic speaks on a few currently active changes in Pokémon GO Battle League:

GO Battle League's Interlude Season will start on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT –8) and end on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT –8). End-of-season rewards will be available on the battle screen. Your GO Battle League rank will be reset. Rank-up requirements will remain the same as in Season 10. Rankings will cap at rank 20, and there will be no visible ratings. For our most dedicated battlers, a Timed Research ticket will be available in the shop for free once the Interlude Season begins. This Timed Research will keep track of your victories throughout the Season. Each research page will require progressively more wins to complete, and doing so will reward you with a small amount of Stardust. Keep at it throughout the Season to see how far you can get!

