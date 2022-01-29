Pokémon GO Teases February 2022 Events: Valentine's Day & More

Pokémon GO is gearing up for an eventful February 2022. Let's take a look at what we know so far about the events coming to the game in this month.

Here is what we can currently confirm about February 2022 events in Pokémon GO as announced on the game's official blog. Niantic writes:

Lunar New Year: Ring in the Lunar New Year from Tuesday, February 1, 2022, to Monday, February 7, 2022! Valentine's Day: On Thursday, February 10, 2022, to Monday, February 14, 2022, Trainers can celebrate Valentine's Day with in-game events and activities. An Evolutionary line of Fairy-type Pokémon will even make its Pokémon GO debut!

The Fairy-types referenced here is undoubtedly the Flabébé line. Flabébé is available in five different colors including Red, Yellow, Orange, Blue, and White flowers which is actually a bit like Pikmin Bloom. It evolves into Floette, which also has the same five forms. (There is also the Eternal Flower Floette form which is in the game data for the main series but it is unreleased even there.) Finally, Floette evolves into Florges which also comes in five different forms. If I were to guess, I'd bet that we're going to see the new Form Change mechanic used here as we saw with Hoopa and Furfrou.

Niantic continues:

GO Tour Johto Leadup Event: From Friday, February 18, 2022, to Friday, February 25, 2022, get ready for Pokémon GO Tour: Johto with a Poké Ball–focused event!

This is exciting. I've definitely found it a bit harder to get consistent Poké Balls when spending less time walking around during this cold winter.

On Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time, Pokémon GO Tour: Johto will be live! In addition to the free experience, Trainers can purchase a ticket for the exclusive ticketed experience. Celebrate Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver in a whole new way! In the ticketed version of Pokémon GO Tour: Johto, Trainers will choose between the Gold Version and Silver Version event experiences, each with version-exclusive Pokémon! Complete event-exclusive Special Research, and test your Pokémon-collection skills to receive an encounter with Celebi that knows a special attack. Trading with a friend who chose the other version will be important, just like it was in Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver! Trainers who purchase a ticket prior to February 10, 2022, will also receive access to the Season of Heritage's Timed Research for February!

Stay tuned for more information on all things coming to Pokémon GO in February 2022 and beyond, right here on Bleeding Cool.