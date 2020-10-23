Pokémon GO to Feature Surprise "Familiar" Raid Boss in November 2020

This is a bit of a weird one. Niantic released a post where they announced that they wouldn't yet be announcing the next Legendary Raid Boss after Darkrai in Pokémon GO, proceeded to announce the next next Raid Boss, and then once again told trainers that they would be keeping the next next next Raid Boss a secret. There's a lot of strangeness to parse here, so let's get into it.

Niantic began the announcement, which comes following widespread critique of the company's communication practices, by clearing up the timing of Darkrai's tenure in raids.

From Friday, October 23, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7) to Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8), Darkrai will be available to challenge in five-star raids.

This takes away the confusion that came about in their last post, which implied that Darkrai would arrive with the Halloween Event, leaving Pokémon GO without a raid boss for the few hours between the start of the event and Giratina's departure. It has not been confirmed if Darkrai will have its signature move of Dark Void, but it was just added to the code of the game, so it'd be a good bet.

From Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, November 16, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8), a familiar Pokémon will be returning to five-star raids.

Niantic may overestimate how much the Pokémon GO community appreciates surprises rather than detailed information, but this will at least keep the players guessing. Our predictions? Mewtwo.

From Monday, November 16, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8), Terrakion, Cobalion, and Virizion will be available to challenge in five-star raids.

This is a good way to feature raid bosses who are coming back after already having a Shiny release that same year in Pokémon GO. Not too long, not too short.

Stay tuned for more details on the featured Raid Boss that'll be in five-star raids from Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, November 30, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8)!

This is anybody's guess. Pokémon like Palkia or Dialga would go over well, as would the debut of Generation Six Legendary Pokémon. Bleeding Cool will report as more information (read as: any information) from Niantic comes in.