Pokémon GO To Skip Galar? Paldean Starters Teased For 2023

Is Niantic skipping Galar in Pokémon GO? A mysterious new video teases the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, & Quaxly.

Sprigatito in Pokémon GO? Quaxly and Fuecoco in Pokémon GO? How could this be possible when we haven't even gotten the main Galar region reveal? Or even most of the Hisuian species? Well, Niantic is switching things up a bit by adding the Paldean Starters to the game next month. This was announced via a mysterious video posted to their social media and blog. The video shows a close-up of footwear and then shows the silhouettes of Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco walking past someone's home.

The text of the Pokémon GO blog reads:

"Trainers, Get ready to encounter even more Pokémon on your journey! Pokémon originally discovered in the Paldea region of the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games for Nintendo Switch are coming to Pokémon GO starting this September. Stay tuned for more details!"

Now, this wouldn't be the first time we saw a switch-up like this. A few Galarian species we revealed as part of an event that dealt with space and time, making it a themed release. This, I wrote during the event, was not Niantic skipping Alola for Galar. It was a themed event that used time and space in interesting ways.

This?

This kinda looks like Niantic skipping Galar for Paldea.

However, the days of full region reveals are long in the past, so who knows how this will truly play out? So far, the only thing we know for sure is that the Paldean Starters enter the game in September.

For now, let's look at what we know is coming up the rest of the month.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this August 2023:

August 4th – August 16th: Cresselia

Cresselia August 16th – August 27th: Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) and Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing)

Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) and Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing) Shadow Raids every weekend throughout the Season of Hidden Gems: Shadow Articuno with a Shiny release

The Raid Hours for the month of August 2023 are:

Wednesday, August 9th, 2023: Cresselia

Cresselia Wednesday, August 16th, 2023: Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy)

Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023: Primal Kyogre

Primal Kyogre Wednesday, August 24th, 2023: Primal Groudon

Primal Groudon Wednesday, August 30th, 2023:Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this August 2023:

August 4th – August 16th: Mega Gyarados

Mega Gyarados August 16th – August 23rd: Mega Salamence

Mega Salamence August 23rd – August 26th: Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon August 26th – August 27th during GO Fest 2023 Global: Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Mega Rayquaza

Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Mega Rayquaza August 27th – September 1st: Mega Salamence

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in August 2023:

August 5th – August 8th: Glittering Garden

Glittering Garden August 11th – August 15th: 2023 Pokémon World Championships

2023 Pokémon World Championships August 18th – August 20th: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global

Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global August 13th: Community Day, focus Pokémon as-of-yet unannounced

Community Day, focus Pokémon as-of-yet unannounced August 19th – August 22nd: Noxious Swamp

Noxious Swamp August 26th – August 27th: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in August 2023:

Tuesday, August 8th, 2023: Paras with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Paras with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, August 15th, 2023: Stufful with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Stufful with double XP for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023: Venonat with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

Venonat with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, August 29th, 2023: Tentacool with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from June 1st 2023 until September 1st, 2023:

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Goomy

Sableye, can be Shiny

Beldum, can be Shiny

Audino, can be Shiny

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

