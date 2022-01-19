Pokémon GO Tour: Johto Will Feature Journey With Starter Partner

This February, the popular Pokémon GO Tour digital ticketed event returns with Pokémon GO Tour: Johto. So far, it has been revealed that this event will feature two different tracks like last year's Kanto event, a Celebi encounter with a special move, and the release of every remaining Shiny Pokémon from Generation Two. Now, Niantic has unveiled further details including a feature that will see trainers adventure with their Starter of choice. Let's get into the details.

Here's everything Niantic has updated us on about the Pokémon GO Tour: Johto set to take place Saturday, February 26th, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM local time:

Picking a Starter: Trainers will pick one of the Johto starters to spend the day with. The Pokémon trainers choose (either Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile) will be involved in the event's research tasks. This is a new feature that was not part of last year's Kanto Tour. Niantic goes on to add: "Together, you'll complete research with Professor Willow to learn more about the Johto region, build connections with your Pokémon, befriend other Trainers, and explore new places."

Special Research: Niantic has announced the following tasks, which do not seem to include the trainer battles from last year, though those may be on a different quest: Catching different species of Pokémon Evolving Pokémon Earning Stardust Taking GO Snapshots Defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts

Research rewards: Items for evolving Pokémon Rocket Radar pieces An encounter with Shiny Gyarados An encounter with Celebi with the attack Magical Leaf

These will include a guaranteed Shiny Pokémon directly referencing the original games. Specifically, we now know you'll get:

If you purchase a Pokémon GO Tour: Johto ticket by the following date, then you'll also receive access to the Season of Heritage February Timed Research! Purchase a ticket by Thursday, February 10, 2022, to get the February Timed Research featuring research tasks that reward a Noibat Hat Avatar Item and an encounter with Noibat. Log in between February 1, 2022, and February 10, 2022, local time, to receive the February Timed Research.