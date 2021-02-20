Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Is Now Live – Full Details

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto begins today! Here are the full details including the available Pokémon and the event's schedule by the hour.

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto will run from February 20, 2021 at 9 AM until 9 PM local time. Here are the details from the official blog, with our tips for maximizing on your gameplay:

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticketed-experience features All Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region will be appearing in the wild, will be appearing in raids, will be appearing in encounters after research tasks, will be attracted to Incense, or will be obtainable via Evolution during this time. Try to collect the first 150 Pokémon originally discovered in Kanto to earn rewards and bragging rights!

Everything that can be popped, pop it. Pop an Incense. Pop Lucky Eggs. Pop Star Pieces. Make sure you have enough stacked to run through the entire event because this seems like it's going to be a day of grinding like no other. Take advantage of this in every way!

Select which experience you want: Red Version or Green Version.

Catch our full breakdown on which each version offers here.

All 150 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region will be available as Shiny Pokémon, some of them for the first time! In addition, you'll be more likely to encounter certain Shiny Pokémon in the wild depending on the event version you selected.

If you haven't kept on top of which Pokémon will be newly Shiny as of this event, that's okay. We have an article dedicated to this as well. Our major tip here is regarding the release of Shiny Snorlax with this event. Snorlax is the Research Breakthrough right now so do not claim that Breakthrough until the event has begun in your timezone to ensure that you have an encounter with a Shiny-capable Snorlax.

Enjoy an event-exclusive Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research story, which you can complete to earn an encounter with a special Pokémon! Once you complete the first Special Research line, you'll be able to access a second event-exclusive Special Research story, meant to be completed over a long period of time, in which you'll embark on a long and challenging journey to discover Shiny Mew.

We now know that the "special Pokémon" is Ditto and that this Mew-centric Research is going to be a separate endeavor called Masterwork Research. While the Shiny Ditto Research is meant to be completed during Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, the Shiny Mew Masterwork Research is going to be something that can and likely must be completed over a much longer period of time.

You'll earn more Candy for catching Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region.

I wonder if that applies to Candy XL? The only way to find out is to grind, and that is exactly what I intend to do.

In addition to these ticketed features, there are also features available to all trainers, including those with tickets and those who opted not to pay:

Some Pokémon originally discovered in Kanto will be appearing in the wild and in raids. Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo will be returning to Legendary raids! See below for these Pokémon's featured exclusive attacks. All Trainers will be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. Trade range will be increased to 40 km.

Finally, here is the event schedule. Note that the schedule is based on the original journey in the Pokémon Red & Blue games, which is a rather fun bit of nostalgia.

9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.: Pallet Town

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.: Pewter City

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.: Cerulean City

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.: Fuchsia City

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.: Pokémon League

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.: Pallet Town

3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.: Pewter City

4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.: Cerulean City

5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: Fuchsia City

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: Pokémon League

7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.: Pokémon from all previous hours