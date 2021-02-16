Red Or Green? Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Offers Options

Unsure which version of the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto to pick? Niantic is offering two versions of this event with different experiences. These are the Pokémon featured in the Red and Green versions of the event!

The difference between these two versions comes down to different Pokémon responding to Incense and different species with boosted Shiny rates.

The details of the Red Version from the Pokémon GO blog are as follows:

Red Version Red Version–Exclusive Pokémon: Ekans, Oddish, Mankey, Growlithe, Scyther, and Electabuzz will be attracted to Incense. You'll have an increased chance of encountering these Shiny Pokémon: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pidgey, Ekans, Pikachu, Nidoran♀, Oddish, Diglett, Mankey, Growlithe, Ponyta, Shellder, Drowzee, Krabby, Hitmonlee, Lickitung, Scyther, Electabuzz, Eevee, Kabuto, and Dratini

The details of the Green Version of the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto are:

Green Version Green Version–Exclusive Pokémon: Sandshrew, Vulpix, Meowth, Bellsprout, Magmar, and Pinsir will be attracted to Incense. You'll have an increased chance of encountering these Shiny Pokémon: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pidgey, Pikachu, Sandshrew, Nidoran♂, Vulpix, Meowth, Psyduck, Bellsprout, Geodude, Exeggcute, Hitmonchan, Koffing, Tangela, Horsea, Magmar, Pinsir, Eevee, Omanyte, and Dratini.

Now, it is important to note. This does not mean that those who pick the Red Version, for example, won't be able to catch a Shiny Dratini. Instead, it means that Dratini will not be featured with a boosted Shiny rate for them.

Niantic remains unclear, though, on how boosted the Shiny rate will be. Historically, these rates have been difficult to observe during major events. Safari Zones and GO Fest boost the Shiny rates of featured Pokémon, but many noted that 2020's remote Safari Zone's boosted the Shiny rates way higher than GO Fest 2020, which seemed to nerf the rate.

In any case, while there are no specific details about the Shiny rate, the best bet when picking which of these versions you'll play is simple preference. Which Shiny do you want more? Outside of that, Niantic is making it easy to acquire the rest of the exclusive species for Collection Challenges with the current increased trade range.

The Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto is less than a week away now, and will take place Saturday, February 20th, 2021 from 9 AM to 9 PM local time. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool all week for prep guides.