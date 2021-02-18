The Shiny Pokémon That Will Release During Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto is happening this Saturday, February 20th from 9 AM to 9 PM local time. During this landmark event, every single Kanto species that has not yet had its Shiny release will become Shiny-cabaple when encountered. Here is a list of the species that will have their Shinies unlocked on the 20th.

Spearow, Fearow: It's hard to believe that we've gone through so many years of Spearow as a common species in Pokémon GO with no Shiny release, but it's true. Now, while I'm listing evolutions here, please note that Niantic did not specifically say that evolved forms could spawn Shiny. I would stick with the thought that the Stage One forms will be Shiny as with most species and that trainers must evolve Shiny Spearow to obtain Shiny Fearow.

Paras, Parasect: It may be hard to tell when you encounter Shiny Paras during Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, as this little bug looks like a more saturated version of itself.

Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan: Now, we know that these two fighters are being released in their Shiny forms… but their pre-evolution Tyrogue isn't mentioned in the event. Hopefully, the next time it is featured, we will be able to hatch it in its Shiny form.

Ditto: It has been revealed that Shiny Ditto will be the ultimate reward of the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research as a guaranteed Shiny encounter. This little bright blue blob is one of the most anticipated Shinies of the event. Funny enough, the new Pokémon TCG set Shining Fates debuts just the day before and includes two cards focusing on Shiny Ditto which are expected to be two of the most coveted cards in the entire set.

Snorlax: Interesting one here! Snorlax is also the currently Research Breakthrough encounter, so be sure that you don't claim your Breakthrough until the event is live on Saturday. This may take skipping a few days of tasks, but it'll be worth it to maximize your chance to catch a Shiny Snorlax.

Mew: Maybe the most anticipated Shiny in all of Pokémon GO, Mew will be obtained through the first-ever Masterwork Research, which is given to players who complete the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto. It is very likely, though, based on Niantic's wording that this Research will be a long-term project, meaning that you probably won't be catching Shiny Mew this Saturday. We won't know for sure either way, though, until we see the rewards for both the Special Research and Masterwork Research.