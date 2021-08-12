Pokémon Masters EX Introduces Dynamax Sync Pair

DeNA Co., Ltd. has announced the arrival of Sygna Suit Leon & Eternatus as the first sync pair with the ability to Dynamax in Pokemon Masters EX. Dynamax and Gigantamax are mechanics introduced in Pokémon Sword & Sheild which allows Pokémon to boost their size and power. Along with this addition, DeNA has announced a huge slate of new content for Pokémon Masters EX. Let's get into it.

Sygna Suit Leon & Eternatus have arrived in Pokémon Masters EX! They can be added to players' teams via the Sygna Suit Leon Poké Fair Scout. Available now, leaving September 15 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Comes with its sync grid expanded and can reach a 6★EX Potential rating, which increases the strength of their sync move.



Legendary Event featuring Hop & Zamazenta Add the Steel-type sync pair of Hop & Zamazenta to your team. To do so, complete the Legendary Event: Howling Shield of Eternity. Join Galarian Trainers Gloria, Hop, and Leon to face off against Eternatus, who has arrived on the island of Pasio in a crashing meteor. Available now, ending September 15 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Available to those who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story.



Gloria & Zacian available: Add Steel-type sync pair Gloria & Zacian to your teams through the Gloria Poké Fair Scout. Available starting August 15 at 11:00 p.m. Pacific Time, ending September 1 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Use moves including Behemoth Blade, which consumes four out of a possible six units of the move gauge. Can be used in conjunction with Move Gauge Boost to replenish the move gauge.



The Run-Up to Two Years Celebration Visit this website to prepare for Pokémon Masters EX's upcoming second-anniversary celebration: https://2nd-anniv.pokemonmasters-game.com/en



Three Legendary Events return: New World Dilemma, Give and Take, and Father or Foe will return to be played again. Available starting August 18 at 11:00 p.m. Pacific Time, ending September 15 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Available for players who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story. Unlock Cyrus & Palkia, Professor Sycamore & Xerneas, and Ghetsis & Kyurem.

