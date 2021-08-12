Pokémon Masters EX Introduces Dynamax Sync Pair

DeNA Co., Ltd. has announced the arrival of Sygna Suit Leon & Eternatus as the first sync pair with the ability to Dynamax in Pokemon Masters EX. Dynamax and Gigantamax are mechanics introduced in Pokémon Sword & Sheild which allows Pokémon to boost their size and power. Along with this addition, DeNA has announced a huge slate of new content for Pokémon Masters EX. Let's get into it.

Eternatus in Pokémon Masters EX. Credit: DeNA
There's a lot to cover here, so I'm going to boil everything down to make it easily digestible. Let's get into it:

  • Sygna Suit Leon & Eternatus have arrived in Pokémon Masters EX!
    • They can be added to players' teams via the Sygna Suit Leon Poké Fair Scout.
    • Available now, leaving September 15 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.
    • Comes with its sync grid expanded and can reach a 6★EX Potential rating, which increases the strength of their sync move.
  • Legendary Event featuring Hop & Zamazenta
    • Add the Steel-type sync pair of Hop & Zamazenta to your team.
    • To do so, complete the Legendary Event: Howling Shield of Eternity.
    • Join Galarian Trainers Gloria, Hop, and Leon to face off against Eternatus, who has arrived on the island of Pasio in a crashing meteor.
    • Available now, ending September 15 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.
    • Available to those who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story.
  • Gloria & Zacian available:
    • Add Steel-type sync pair Gloria & Zacian to your teams through the Gloria Poké Fair Scout.
    • Available starting August 15 at 11:00 p.m. Pacific Time, ending September 1 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.
    • Use moves including Behemoth Blade, which consumes four out of a possible six units of the move gauge.
    • Can be used in conjunction with Move Gauge Boost to replenish the move gauge.
  • The Run-Up to Two Years Celebration
    • Visit this website to prepare for Pokémon Masters EX's upcoming second-anniversary celebration: https://2nd-anniv.pokemonmasters-game.com/en
  • Three Legendary Events return:
    • New World Dilemma, Give and Take, and Father or Foe will return to be played again.
    • Available starting August 18 at 11:00 p.m. Pacific Time, ending September 15 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.
    • Available for players who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story.
    • Unlock Cyrus & Palkia, Professor Sycamore & Xerneas, and Ghetsis & Kyurem.

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
