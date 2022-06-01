Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Receives Official Release Date

This morning The Pokémon Company revealed new details for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, including the game's official release date. The company dropped a new trailer as well as a ton of screenshots and information about characters and new creatures found in both games in their latest update, all of which we have for you down below. Along with the news that both games will be released on November 18th, 2022 for Nintendo Switch. Enjoy the new trailer as we now make the six-month march toward both of the game's release.

Professor Sada and Professor Turo: For the first time, one of two different professors will appear in the game depending on which version players choose. In Pokémon Scarlet, players will meet Professor Sada, and in Pokémon Violet, players will meet Professor Turo. Each professor is carrying out research into lore passed down in the region.

Nemona: Nemona has a sunny, energetic disposition and is passionate about Pokémon battles. She's an experienced Pokémon Trainer and serves as a friend and reliable guide for players on their adventures. On their journey, players will encounter many never-before-seen Pokémon, and among them are the following three, which Nemona uses on her team.

Pawmi: In addition to the electric sacs in its cheeks, Pawmi has electricity-discharging organs on its forepaws. It generates electricity by rubbing its cheeks, then it shocks its opponents by touching them with the pads on its forepaws. The fur that covers its body is good insulation against the cold and serves the purpose of storing electricity. When it feels uneasy, this cautious Pokémon will begin rubbing its cheeks, preparing itself to discharge an electric shock.

Lechonk: Lechonk uses its sense of smell to find and eat only the most fragrant wild grasses and the richest Berries. As a result of its dining habits, it has come to radiate an aroma resembling herbs that Bug-type Pokémon dislike. If attacked by an opponent and startled, it will charge forward in a panic. It may appear fat at first glance, but in reality, the Pokémon's body is mostly muscle built by constantly walking around in search of food.

Smoliv: The oil that comes out of its head has a very strong bitter taste, and it is not suitable for consumption. When startled or attacked, Smoliv will shoot this oil out, slowing its opponent down. It will then seize that moment to run away. In the fruit on its head, Smoliv stores oil made from nutrients it gathers through photosynthesis. As a result, it can go for a week without eating or drinking. It prefers dry and sunny climates, and it seems to spend its days sunbathing.