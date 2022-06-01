Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Receives Official Release Date
This morning The Pokémon Company revealed new details for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, including the game's official release date. The company dropped a new trailer as well as a ton of screenshots and information about characters and new creatures found in both games in their latest update, all of which we have for you down below. Along with the news that both games will be released on November 18th, 2022 for Nintendo Switch. Enjoy the new trailer as we now make the six-month march toward both of the game's release.
Professor Sada and Professor Turo: For the first time, one of two different professors will appear in the game depending on which version players choose. In Pokémon Scarlet, players will meet Professor Sada, and in Pokémon Violet, players will meet Professor Turo. Each professor is carrying out research into lore passed down in the region.
Nemona: Nemona has a sunny, energetic disposition and is passionate about Pokémon battles. She's an experienced Pokémon Trainer and serves as a friend and reliable guide for players on their adventures. On their journey, players will encounter many never-before-seen Pokémon, and among them are the following three, which Nemona uses on her team.
Pawmi: In addition to the electric sacs in its cheeks, Pawmi has electricity-discharging organs on its forepaws. It generates electricity by rubbing its cheeks, then it shocks its opponents by touching them with the pads on its forepaws. The fur that covers its body is good insulation against the cold and serves the purpose of storing electricity. When it feels uneasy, this cautious Pokémon will begin rubbing its cheeks, preparing itself to discharge an electric shock.
Lechonk: Lechonk uses its sense of smell to find and eat only the most fragrant wild grasses and the richest Berries. As a result of its dining habits, it has come to radiate an aroma resembling herbs that Bug-type Pokémon dislike. If attacked by an opponent and startled, it will charge forward in a panic. It may appear fat at first glance, but in reality, the Pokémon's body is mostly muscle built by constantly walking around in search of food.
Smoliv: The oil that comes out of its head has a very strong bitter taste, and it is not suitable for consumption. When startled or attacked, Smoliv will shoot this oil out, slowing its opponent down. It will then seize that moment to run away. In the fruit on its head, Smoliv stores oil made from nutrients it gathers through photosynthesis. As a result, it can go for a week without eating or drinking. It prefers dry and sunny climates, and it seems to spend its days sunbathing.
New Details About First Partner Pokémon
New insights on Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly—the three Pokémon from which Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet players will choose their first partner Pokémon—have been revealed.
Sprigatito: Capricious and attention seeking, it may sulk if it sees its Trainer giving attention to a Pokémon other than itself. When Sprigatito kneads and rubs with its forepaws, a sweet aroma is released that can mesmerize those around it. This aroma has therapeutic qualities and makes opponents lose their will to battle. The composition of its fluffy fur is similar to plants, letting it create energy by absorbing sunlight. It adds moisture to its fur by grooming itself, which aids its ability to photosynthesize.
Fuecoco: Fuecoco is laid-back and does things at its own pace. It loves to eat, and it will sprint toward any food it finds with a glint in its eye. External heat is absorbed by the square scales on Fuecoco's stomach and back, then converted into fire energy. These scales are always warm, and at times they can also grow very hot. Flickering atop Fuecoco's head is fire energy that is leaking out from inside the Pokémon's body. When Fuecoco gets excited, its head spouts more flames.
Quaxly: This serious-mannered Pokémon will follow in its Trainer's wake. Quaxly is tidy, and it especially dislikes getting its head dirty. Its body is always glossy because the gel secreted by its feathers repels water and grime. The coif on its head is slicked back using a rich, moist cream, and it becomes unkempt when dry. It has strong legs and can swim without difficulty even in places with strong currents. In battle, it kicks its opponents swiftly and repeatedly.