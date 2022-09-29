Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Reveals Wiglett Coming To The Game

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company revealed a new creature for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet as Wiglett is coming to both titles. This is, by far, one of the weirdest ones they have debuted in the series that has too cute a fave to be ignored. The creature is basically an offshoot of Diglett, only this version somehow adapted to the seaside areas and can be found in an oceanic environment. A completely different kind that the company is calling the "Garden Eel" as its subset, but it's still classified as a Water type. It's such a weird design, but let's be real, it's going to be a must-own plushie this holiday season. Here are more details on it from the devs.

Boasting an exceptional sense of smell, Wiglett is able to pick up scents from over 60 feet away. It has a skittish disposition and is constantly cautious of its surroundings. When it notices the scent of other Pokémon, Wiglett burrows into the sand to conceal itself. Wiglett pokes a part of its body out of the sand to feed in the ocean. It's still unclear what the rest of its body hidden in the sand is like or how long it might be. It's said that Wiglett's resemblance to Diglett might be a mere coincidence—a result of its adaptation to its environment. Category: Garden Eel Pokémon

Type: Water

Height: 3'11" (1.2 m)

Weight: 4 lbs. (1.8 kg)

Ability: Gooey / Rattled

This is the latest in a line of new creatures that the team is adding to the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, as Wiglett will appear as a regular catchable and trainable option when the two titles are released on November 18th for Nintendo Switch. You can learn more about it below in the latest trailer as they give you the rundown of what to expect.