Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Will Receive New DLC In September

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will be getting some new DLC content next month, as well as a special event centered around Mew and Mewtwo.

The Pokémon Company revealed two new updates coming to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, as the game is getting a new event and some fresh DLC. First off, the DLC will be called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, and will be the first of two parts to come to the game this year. It will have you exploring more of a region that was kind of part of the main storyline, only now it serves as the focus of you going off on a school trip. That content will drop on Septembr 13th. Meanwhile, the game will also launch a special event called Get Mew & Mewtwo, set to launch on August 31st, that will have you hunting down the two legendary creatures as they make their debut in the game. We got more info on both events below.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask

The first adventure in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, the new DLC for the blockbuster Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, will launch on September 13, 2023. In Part 1: The Teal Mask, players take a school trip to the land of Kitakami, where they join an outdoors study program held jointly between their academy and another school. Players can look forward to meeting Pokémon not found in the Paldea region while unearthing the mysteries behind an old Kitakami folktale. A new trailer for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero can be seen here. More details about Part 2: The Indigo Disk will be revealed at a later date.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Get Mew & Mewtwo! In-Game Event

A special in-game event, Get Mew & Mewtwo!, will take place in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, marking the debut of the Mythical Pokémon Mew and the Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo in the Paldea region. Beginning today through September 18, 2023, at 7:59 a.m. PDT, players can add Mew to their team by entering the password GETY0URMEW in the Mystery Gift menu. In addition, a special Tera Raid Battle event will take place between August 31, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. PDT and September 17, 2023, at 4:59 p.m. PDT. In this event, players can challenge and catch a Mewtwo with the Mightiest Mark.

