Pokémon TCG 25th Anniversary Expansion Will Be A Mini Set

Some new information has come out regarding Pokémon TCG's highly anticipated 25th Anniversary set. Let's take a look at the details and see what we can glean from the current facts.

The first bit of information about the English-language Pokémon TCG's 25th Anniversary set, which is expected to be released in October 2021, came from a list of product information. That information revealed that the set will include "mini" booster packs as well as standard booster packs. The products include:

25th Anniversary Giant Figure Collection: 9

25th Anniversary mini booster packs, 3 booster packs, 1 V promo, 1 VMAX promo, a giant Pikachu figure

25th Anniversary Pikachu V Box: 4 mini booster packs, 2 booster packs, 1 Pikachu V promo, 1 Pikachu V jumbo

25th Anniversary Elite Trainer Box: 10 mini boosters, 5 booster packs, 1 promo, normal ETB offerings

25th Anniversary Collector's Chest Tin: 6 mini boosters, 2 booster packs, 3 promo cards, stickers, notepad, mini portfolio

25th Anniversary Pokemon Pin Boxes: 4 mini boosters, 2 booster packs, 2 promo cards, 1 pin

25th Anniversary Mini Tins: 2 mini boosters, 1 booster pack, 1 metallic coin

25th Anniversary V-Union Premium Pin Box: Contents TBA

25th Anniversary Ultimate Collection Box: Contents TBA

Now, new information from Pokébeach regarding the Japanese release of this set gives a possible explanation for what this mixture of mini booster packs and standard booster packs will include. We have now learned:

The Japanese 25th-anniversary set will include 28 cards before Secret Rares. All cards are holo, which brings to mind the Detective Pikachu set. Keep in mind, though, that Japanese sets consider Full Arts to be Secret Rares, while the English releases have Full Arts as part of the numbered set… so we could see a slightly larger number for the English-language set.

The set will feature iconic Pokémon from the last 25 years, with Pikachu, Dialga, Zacian, and Zamazenta specifically named.

The cards will feature "conceptual artwork" of the Pokémon in their environment.

The Japanese release will include other promo packs which will include reprint cards. These are likely what we will see in the English-language products when "standard" booster packs are referenced. There is no information as to what these reprints will include.

Stay tuned for more information about this sure-to-be-exciting Pokémon TCG release!