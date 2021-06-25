Pokémon TCG Announces 2022 World Championships

While Play! events for the competitive Pokémon TCG are still suspended except in Australia and New Zealand, the Pokémon Company is pushing ahead with a major announcement regarding their 2022 schedule. The current plan has set London as the location for next year's Pokémon World Championships which is expected to take place in August 2022.

The Pokémon Company went on to list multiple changes being made to Play! Pokémon events, including the following:

The age division for players in the 2022 season will increase by one year from the 2020 season:

Junior Division: Born in 2010 or later

Senior Division: Born in 2006, 2007, 2008, or 2009

Masters Division: Born in 2005 or earlier

The 2022 World Championships will take place over four days, beginning on a Thursday. Some players will age up to a new division as a result of this update. If a player qualified for Worlds as a Junior and is now a Senior, or was a Senior and is now a Masters player, their qualification for Worlds Day 1 will be maintained regardless of whether they meet the point threshold of their new age division.

The Championship Points (CP) that eligible players earned in 2020 will transfer in whole to the 2022 season. Players will continue to add to this total with any CP earned in the 2022 season.

Information on Best Finish Limits will be available at a later time.

This is the first we have heard of any Play! Pokémon events for a long while. The Pokémon TCG shut down events due to the global pandemic, with tournament-official stores not allowed to host Play! branded events. These stores were not left without a benefit for their partnership with the company during this time, though. These retail locations have been able to sell Build & Battle kits two weeks ahead of the release of main series expansions. These were previously held for pre-release tournaments, as they offered not only four packs of the to-be-released Pokémon TCG set but also the materials needed to build a deck. Now, instead of these being exclusive to players, these Build & Battle boxes were now given to collectors and players alike to take home.

It'll certainly be interesting to see how soon Play! events will begin and how that impacts the current state of the Pokémon TCG.